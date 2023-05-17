Sherritt International reports second fatality at Cuba mine in a month

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday an employee died at its Moa joint venture mine in Cuba after falling from a ladder, the second fatality at the mine in a month.

The company said it was working with local authorities to find the cause of the incident.

Sherritt in April reported the death of an employee at the mine due to a vehicle-related accident.

Moa JV is a 50/50 partnership between Sherritt and General Nickel Co SA, which mines and processes nickel laterite deposits in Cuba. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)