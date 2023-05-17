Sherritt International reports second fatality at Cuba mine in a month

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Sherritt International Corp
said on Wednesday an employee died at its Moa joint
venture mine in Cuba after falling from a ladder, the second
fatality at the mine in a month.
The company said it was working with local authorities to
find the cause of the incident.
Sherritt in April reported the death of an employee at the
mine due to a vehicle-related accident.
Moa JV is a 50/50 partnership between Sherritt and General
Nickel Co SA, which mines and processes nickel laterite deposits
in Cuba.
(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)