Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sherritt International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S   CA8239011031

SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(S)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-05-17 pm EDT
0.5200 CAD    0.00%
05:38pSherritt International reports second fatality at Cuba mine in a month
RE
05:16pSherritt Brief: Reporting Fatality at its Moa Joint Venture Mine
MT
05/12Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Sherritt International reports second fatality at Cuba mine in a month

05/17/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Sherritt International Corp said on Wednesday an employee died at its Moa joint venture mine in Cuba after falling from a ladder, the second fatality at the mine in a month.

The company said it was working with local authorities to find the cause of the incident.

Sherritt in April reported the death of an employee at the mine due to a vehicle-related accident.

Moa JV is a 50/50 partnership between Sherritt and General Nickel Co SA, which mines and processes nickel laterite deposits in Cuba. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.39% 1981.82 Delayed Quote.10.46%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.42% 1166.57 Real-time Quote.11.82%
SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.00% 0.52 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SILVER -0.12% 23.72 Delayed Quote.0.51%
All news about SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
05:38pSherritt International reports second fatality at Cuba mine in a month
RE
05:16pSherritt Brief: Reporting Fatality at its Moa Joint Venture Mine
MT
05/12Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/11Transcript : Sherritt International Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 1..
CI
05/11Sherritt Reports Q1 Results and Successful Implementation of the Cobalt Swap
AQ
05/10Sherritt International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/10Sherritt Brief: Q1 Net earnings from continuing operations was $13.6 mill..
MT
04/24Sherritt Reporting Fatality at its Moa Joint Venture Mine
MT
04/24Canada's Sherritt reports death of worker in Cuba mine
RE
04/24Sherritt Brief: Reporting Fatality at its Moa Joint Venture Mine
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 179 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 207 M 153 M 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 963
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sherritt International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,52 CAD
Average target price 1,07 CAD
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Binedell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasmin Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Richard Douglas Lapthorne Chairman
Lisa M. Pankratz Independent Non-Executive Director
John M. Warwick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION0.00%154
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.40%148 679
RIO TINTO PLC-15.20%103 606
GLENCORE PLC-21.78%67 301
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.34%45 418
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.66%37 406
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer