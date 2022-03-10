Sherwood Thailand Public : No Right Adjustment of SWC-W1
03/10/2022 | 07:23am EST
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 17:03:59
Headline
No Right Adjustment of SWC-W1
Symbol
SWC
Source
SWC
Full Detailed News
Right adjustment / No right adjustment
Subject : No Right Adjustment
Symbol : SWC-W1
The full name of warrant : Warrant of SHERWOOD CORPORATION
(THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment : The Company shall not adjust the
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
- dividend payment rate is higher than the rate which is specified in Term and
Condition
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr.Thakerngbol Laobisuddhi
Information
Position : Company Secretary
