  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sherwood Corporation (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWC   TH0801A10Z04

SHERWOOD CORPORATION (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SWC)
  Report
News 
Summary

Sherwood Thailand Public : No Right Adjustment of SWC-W1

03/10/2022 | 07:23am EST
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 17:03:59
Headline
No Right Adjustment of SWC-W1
Symbol
SWC
Source
SWC
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject                                  : No Right Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SWC-W1
The full name of warrant                 : Warrant of SHERWOOD CORPORATION 
(THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment             : The Company shall not adjust the 
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
 - dividend payment rate is higher than the rate which is specified in Term and 
Condition
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Thakerngbol Laobisuddhi
Information
Position                                 : Company Secretary

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sherwood Corporation (Thailand) pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 832 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net income 2021 146 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
Net cash 2021 187 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 2 486 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 14,2%
Chart SHERWOOD CORPORATION (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sherwood Corporation (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thakerngbol Laobisuddhi MD, Director & Deputy MD-Administration
Chanin Yensudchai Chairman
Satit Jirakulsomchok Deputy Managing Director-Operations
Vichit Yamboonruang Independent Director
Chinawat Assavapokee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHERWOOD CORPORATION (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-15.56%75
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.44.72%21 431
ICL GROUP LTD17.96%14 001
UPL LIMITED-2.93%7 256
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.17.74%6 713
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-25.70%6 649