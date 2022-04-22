Sherwood Thailand Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of SWC-W1 (F53-5) (The last exercise)
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 22-Apr-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : SWC-W1
Name of warrant : Warrant of SHERWOOD CORPORATION
(THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 122,668,489
Number of unexercised warrants : 399,654
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.03
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 0.971
Exercise Date : From 08-Apr-2022
Number of shares derived from : 126,348,544
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 411,643
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Prachak Tangkaravakoon
company
Position : Director
Mr.Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon
Director
