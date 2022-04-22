Log in
    SWC   TH0801A10Z04

SHERWOOD CORPORATION (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SWC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
7.200 THB    0.00%
06:48aSHERWOOD THAILAND PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of SWC-W1 (F53-5) (The last exercise)
PU
03/10SHERWOOD THAILAND PUBLIC : 15 March 2022 is the last trading day of SWC-W1
PU
03/10SHERWOOD THAILAND PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SWC-W1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sherwood Thailand Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of SWC-W1 (F53-5) (The last exercise)

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:04:26
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of SWC-W1 (F53-5) (The last exercise)
Symbol
SWC
Source
SWC
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 22-Apr-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : SWC-W1
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of SHERWOOD CORPORATION 
(THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 122,668,489
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 399,654
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.03
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 0.971
    Exercise Date                        : From 08-Apr-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 126,348,544
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 411,643
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Prachak Tangkaravakoon
company
Position                                 : Director

Mr.Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon
Director

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sherwood Corporation (Thailand) pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 832 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net income 2021 146 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net cash 2021 187 M 5,50 M 5,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 2 355 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 14,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thakerngbol Laobisuddhi MD, Director & Deputy MD-Administration
Chanin Yensudchai Chairman
Satit Jirakulsomchok Deputy Managing Director-Operations
Vichit Yamboonruang Independent Director
Chinawat Assavapokee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHERWOOD CORPORATION (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%69
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.71.03%22 514
ICL GROUP LTD35.45%16 134
PJSC PHOSAGRO21.77%11 391
UPL LIMITED10.89%8 265
K+S AG122.92%7 035