Shezan International : PUBLICATION OF BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST
06/14/2023 | 06:19am EDT
Shezan International Limited
56 - Bund Road, Lahore
POSTAL BALLOT PAPER
Ballot Paper for voting through post for the Special Business and Election of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 22 June 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Company's Registered Ofﬁce, 56-Bund Road, Lahore.
Designated e-mail address of the Chairman at which the duly ﬁlled in ballot paper may be sent: meetings@shezan.com
Folio/CDS Account Number
Name of Shareholder/Proxy Holder
Registered Address
Number of Shares Held
CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)
Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)
Name of Authorized Signatory
CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized Signatory (copy to be attached)
Agenda Item 2: To elect nine (09) Directors of the Company as ﬁxed by the Board for a period of three years commencing from 28 June 2023 in accordance with the provisions of Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017.
Number of votes (number
Sr.
Name of directors
No. of ordinary shares, used
of voting shares X number
No.
for voting in favor of the director
of directors to be elected i.e.
Nine (09)
1. Mr. Muneer Nawaz
Mr. Humayun A. Shahnawaz
Mr. M. Naeem
Mr. Abid Nawaz
Mr. Rashed Amjad Khalid
Ms. Manahil Shahnawaz
Mr. Shahid Hussain Jatoi
Mr. Nauman Khalid
Mr. Mohsin Ali
10. Mr. Ahsan Ali Malik
INSTRUCTIONS FOR POLL
Please indicate your vote by ticking (✓) the relevant box.
In case if both the boxes are marked as (✓), your poll shall be treated as "Rejected".
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions/election of directors through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent by placing tick (✓) mark in the appropriate box below:
No. of ordinary
I/We assent to
I/We dissent
to the
Resolutions
shares for which
the Resolutions
Resolutions
votes cast
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
Resolution for Agenda Item No.3
"RESOLVED THAT the company hereby authorizes the holding of ofﬁces of proﬁt
and payment as remuneration to the Chief Executive and full time working
Director(s) not exceeding in aggregate a sum of Rs. 50 million per annum,
exclusive of Company's maintained transport, perquisites and retirement beneﬁts
to which they are entitled to under their terms of employment, for the year ending
30 June 2024 and for the remainder of their term increased by the sums that may
be applicable under their respective terms of employment."
"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT in the event of any of the aforesaid ofﬁces of proﬁt
falling vacant, the approval hereby given shall be equally applicable to any other
person appointed to ﬁll such vacancy."
Resolution for Agenda Item No.4
"RESOLVED THAT QR enabled code and weblink of the annual audited ﬁnancial
statements of the Company be circulated to the shareholders, subject to the
requirement of the notiﬁcation No. S.R.O. 389(1)/2023 of SECP dated 21 March
2023 instead of CD/DVD/USB."
"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT notice of general meeting be dispatched to
shareholders, as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2017, on their
registered addresses, containing the QR enabled code and weblink address to
view and download the annual audited ﬁnancial statements together with the
reports and documents required to be annexed thereto under the Act."
"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the annual audited ﬁnancial statements of the
Company be also circulated to the shareholders through e-mail, in case e-mail has
been provided by the shareholders of the Company, without receiving consents
from the shareholders."
"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company shall provide hard copy of all the
future annual audited ﬁnancial statements to those shareholders only who
request the Company in writing to receive hard copy."
____________________
Signature of Shareholder(s)
Date:
Place:
NOTES/PROCEEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER:
Duly ﬁlled ballot paper should be sent to the Chairman of Shezan International Limited at 56-Bund Road, Lahore or email at meetings@shezan.com.
Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
Ballot paper should reach the Chairman within business hours on or before 21 June 2023. Any postal Ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
Signature on ballot paper should match with signature on CNIC/Passport. (In case of foreigner).
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written poll paper will be rejected.
In case of a representative of a body corporate or corporation, the Ballot Paper Form must be accompanied by a copy of the CNIC of an authorized person, an attested copy of Board Resolution/Power of Attorney/Authorization Letter etc., in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017 as applicable. In the case of foreign body corporate etc., all documents must be attested by the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member.
Ballot Paper form has also been placed on the website of the Company at www.shezan.com.
Alternatively, the details of e-Voting facility will be communicated via e-mail to the e-mail address available in the Register of shareholders of the Company by the Company appointed e-Voting Service Provider.
Shareholders may cast e-Vote online from 19 June 2023 at 9 a.m. till the close of e-Voting on 21 June 2023 at 5 p.m.
