  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Shezan International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEZ   PK0038801012

SHEZAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(SHEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
111.00 PKR   -0.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shezan International : PUBLICATION OF BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

06/14/2023 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shezan International Limited

56 - Bund Road, Lahore

POSTAL BALLOT PAPER

Ballot Paper for voting through post for the Special Business and Election of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 22 June 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Company's Registered Ofﬁce, 56-Bund Road, Lahore.

Designated e-mail address of the Chairman at which the duly ﬁlled in ballot paper may be sent: meetings@shezan.com

Folio/CDS Account Number

Name of Shareholder/Proxy Holder

Registered Address

Number of Shares Held

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

Name of Authorized Signatory

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized Signatory (copy to be attached)

Agenda Item 2: To elect nine (09) Directors of the Company as ﬁxed by the Board for a period of three years commencing from 28 June 2023 in accordance with the provisions of Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017.

Number of votes (number

Sr.

Name of directors

No. of ordinary shares, used

of voting shares X number

No.

for voting in favor of the director

of directors to be elected i.e.

Nine (09)

1. Mr. Muneer Nawaz

  1. Mr. Humayun A. Shahnawaz
  2. Mr. M. Naeem
  3. Mr. Abid Nawaz
  4. Mr. Rashed Amjad Khalid
  5. Ms. Manahil Shahnawaz
  6. Mr. Shahid Hussain Jatoi
  7. Mr. Nauman Khalid
  8. Mr. Mohsin Ali

10. Mr. Ahsan Ali Malik

INSTRUCTIONS FOR POLL

  1. Please indicate your vote by ticking () the relevant box.
  2. In case if both the boxes are marked as (), your poll shall be treated as "Rejected".

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions/election of directors through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below:

No. of ordinary

I/We assent to

I/We dissent

to the

Resolutions

shares for which

the Resolutions

Resolutions

votes cast

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

Resolution for Agenda Item No.3

"RESOLVED THAT the company hereby authorizes the holding of ofﬁces of proﬁt

and payment as remuneration to the Chief Executive and full time working

Director(s) not exceeding in aggregate a sum of Rs. 50 million per annum,

exclusive of Company's maintained transport, perquisites and retirement beneﬁts

to which they are entitled to under their terms of employment, for the year ending

30 June 2024 and for the remainder of their term increased by the sums that may

be applicable under their respective terms of employment."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT in the event of any of the aforesaid ofﬁces of proﬁt

falling vacant, the approval hereby given shall be equally applicable to any other

person appointed to ﬁll such vacancy."

Resolution for Agenda Item No.4

"RESOLVED THAT QR enabled code and weblink of the annual audited ﬁnancial

statements of the Company be circulated to the shareholders, subject to the

requirement of the notiﬁcation No. S.R.O. 389(1)/2023 of SECP dated 21 March

2023 instead of CD/DVD/USB."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT notice of general meeting be dispatched to

shareholders, as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2017, on their

registered addresses, containing the QR enabled code and weblink address to

view and download the annual audited ﬁnancial statements together with the

reports and documents required to be annexed thereto under the Act."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the annual audited ﬁnancial statements of the

Company be also circulated to the shareholders through e-mail, in case e-mail has

been provided by the shareholders of the Company, without receiving consents

from the shareholders."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company shall provide hard copy of all the

future annual audited ﬁnancial statements to those shareholders only who

request the Company in writing to receive hard copy."

____________________

Signature of Shareholder(s)

Date:

Place:

NOTES/PROCEEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER:

  1. Duly ﬁlled ballot paper should be sent to the Chairman of Shezan International Limited at 56-Bund Road, Lahore or email at meetings@shezan.com.
  2. Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
  3. Ballot paper should reach the Chairman within business hours on or before 21 June 2023. Any postal Ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
  4. Signature on ballot paper should match with signature on CNIC/Passport. (In case of foreigner).
  5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written poll paper will be rejected.
  6. In case of a representative of a body corporate or corporation, the Ballot Paper Form must be accompanied by a copy of the CNIC of an authorized person, an attested copy of Board Resolution/Power of Attorney/Authorization Letter etc., in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017 as applicable. In the case of foreign body corporate etc., all documents must be attested by the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member.
  7. Ballot Paper form has also been placed on the website of the Company at www.shezan.com.
  8. Alternatively, the details of e-Voting facility will be communicated via e-mail to the e-mail address available in the Register of shareholders of the Company by the Company appointed e-Voting Service Provider.
  9. Shareholders may cast e-Vote online from 19 June 2023 at 9 a.m. till the close of e-Voting on 21 June 2023 at 5 p.m.

Disclaimer

Shezan International Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 169 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2022 79,9 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net Debt 2022 1 117 M 3,88 M 3,88 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 1 073 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart SHEZAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shezan International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Humayun A. Shahnawaz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Faisal Ahmad Nisar Chief Financial Officer
Muneer Nawaz Non-Executive Chairman
Shahid Hussain Jatoi Independent Non-executive Director
Nauman Khalid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHEZAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-25.09%4
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-5.70%3 015
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG16.72%1 178
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.7.55%562
BONDUELLE-10.76%414
DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED-35.82%312
