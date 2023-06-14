Shezan International : PUBLICATION OF BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

Shezan International Limited

56 - Bund Road, Lahore

POSTAL BALLOT PAPER

Ballot Paper for voting through post for the Special Business and Election of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 22 June 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Company's Registered Ofﬁce, 56-Bund Road, Lahore.

Designated e-mail address of the Chairman at which the duly ﬁlled in ballot paper may be sent: meetings@shezan.com

Folio/CDS Account Number

Name of Shareholder/Proxy Holder

Registered Address

Number of Shares Held

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

Name of Authorized Signatory

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized Signatory (copy to be attached)

Agenda Item 2: To elect nine (09) Directors of the Company as ﬁxed by the Board for a period of three years commencing from 28 June 2023 in accordance with the provisions of Section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017.

Number of votes (number Sr. Name of directors No. of ordinary shares, used of voting shares X number No. for voting in favor of the director of directors to be elected i.e. Nine (09)

1. Mr. Muneer Nawaz

Mr. Humayun A. Shahnawaz Mr. M. Naeem Mr. Abid Nawaz Mr. Rashed Amjad Khalid Ms. Manahil Shahnawaz Mr. Shahid Hussain Jatoi Mr. Nauman Khalid Mr. Mohsin Ali

10. Mr. Ahsan Ali Malik

INSTRUCTIONS FOR POLL

Please indicate your vote by ticking ( ✓ ) the relevant box. In case if both the boxes are marked as ( ✓ ), your poll shall be treated as "Rejected".

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions/election of directors through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent by placing tick (✓) mark in the appropriate box below:

No. of ordinary I/We assent to I/We dissent to the Resolutions shares for which the Resolutions Resolutions votes cast (FOR) (AGAINST) Resolution for Agenda Item No.3 "RESOLVED THAT the company hereby authorizes the holding of ofﬁces of proﬁt and payment as remuneration to the Chief Executive and full time working Director(s) not exceeding in aggregate a sum of Rs. 50 million per annum, exclusive of Company's maintained transport, perquisites and retirement beneﬁts to which they are entitled to under their terms of employment, for the year ending 30 June 2024 and for the remainder of their term increased by the sums that may be applicable under their respective terms of employment." "FURTHER RESOLVED THAT in the event of any of the aforesaid ofﬁces of proﬁt falling vacant, the approval hereby given shall be equally applicable to any other person appointed to ﬁll such vacancy." Resolution for Agenda Item No.4 "RESOLVED THAT QR enabled code and weblink of the annual audited ﬁnancial statements of the Company be circulated to the shareholders, subject to the requirement of the notiﬁcation No. S.R.O. 389(1)/2023 of SECP dated 21 March 2023 instead of CD/DVD/USB." "FURTHER RESOLVED THAT notice of general meeting be dispatched to shareholders, as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2017, on their registered addresses, containing the QR enabled code and weblink address to view and download the annual audited ﬁnancial statements together with the reports and documents required to be annexed thereto under the Act." "FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the annual audited ﬁnancial statements of the Company be also circulated to the shareholders through e-mail, in case e-mail has been provided by the shareholders of the Company, without receiving consents from the shareholders." "FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company shall provide hard copy of all the future annual audited ﬁnancial statements to those shareholders only who request the Company in writing to receive hard copy." ____________________ Signature of Shareholder(s) Date: Place:

NOTES/PROCEEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER: