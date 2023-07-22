UNITED STATES

Section 1 - Registrant's Business and Operations

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On July 20, 2023, SHF Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") agreed to terminate the Master Services and Revenue Sharing Agreement with Central Bank. Under the agreement, Company provided expertise and intellectual property that allowed Company and Central Bank to jointly serve the deposit banking needs of cannabis related businesses primarily located in Arkansas.

The agreement was originally executed by Rockview Digital Solutions, LLC, which was acquired by the Company in October 2022. The parties have agreed that termination will be effective as of October 1, 2023, allowing for an orderly transition that will have minimal impact on customer operations.

The agreement, originally executed in 2018, was renewable on an annual basis and did not include any material early termination penalties.

