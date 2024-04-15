Board Member, John Darwin, to step down to pursue other opportunities

GOLDEN, Colo., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed its Chief Executive Officer, Sundie Seefried, as a member of the Board. Ms. Seefried was appointed in order to fill the vacancy created by John Darwin’s resignation as a member of the Board. Mr. Darwin’s resignation was not in connection with any known disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Mr. Fred Niehaus, Chairman of the Board, stated, “It was a natural fit for Sundie to be appointed to fill a vacancy on the Board, given her extensive expertise of cannabis finance and ongoing success in creating a pathway for compliant banking and financial services for cannabis-related businesses. As a 39-year financial industry veteran and former CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union, Sundie has made it her mission to normalize banking for cannabis-related business by leveraging her experience and broad industry leadership. We look forward to having Sundie’s knowledge and industry perspective on the Board as we continue to expand Safe Harbor’s footprint as the leading financial services provider for companies operating in the cannabis industry.”

“On behalf of the Board and the entire Safe Harbor team, I would also like to thank John Darwin for his unwavering support and contributions to Safe Harbor over the past 3 years. He has played an integral role in Safe Harbor’s evolution into becoming a key financial partner for businesses operating in the cannabis industry. We wish him well on his future endeavors,” concluded Mr. Niehaus.

Effective upon Ms. Seefried’s appointment to the Board to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Darwin’s resignation, the size of the Company’s Board of Directors remains at seven members.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $21 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

