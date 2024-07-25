GOLDEN, Colo., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc. , d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: SHFS ), a leader in providing banking, payments, and financial services to the regulated cannabis industry, announced a new partnership with BIPOCann , a Denver-based consulting firm dedicated to aiding social equity and minority entrepreneurs in the cannabis sector.

Under this partnership, BIPOCann will offer its full suite of membership benefits, valued at $600, to all of Safe Harbor's existing social equity clients at no additional cost. Additionally, BIPOCann members will receive a 75% discount on application fees for financial services, complementing Safe Harbor’s existing social equity discount program.

To further support minority-owned businesses, Safe Harbor is launching a new webinar series focused on social equity and small operators across the country. The first session – Navigating Social Equity in Cannabis with BIPOCann & Safe Harbor Financial: Cannabis Banking Solutions – will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, featuring participation from BIPOCann representatives and members. This monthly series aims to provide valuable insights and resources on rescheduling, legal, lending and capital topics, to help these businesses overcome barriers and accelerate growth. Register for the webinar here .

“For years, access to reliable banking services has been one of the biggest challenges for small businesses in the cannabis industry,” said BIPOCann Founder and CEO Ernest Toney. “I’m excited for BIPOCann’s partnership with Safe Harbor to mitigate that challenge for social equity entrepreneurs and business owners across the country. This partnership strengthens our collective abilities to serve social equity operators with financial resources and tools that empower business development and growth.”

Sundie Seefried, CEO of Safe Harbor, added: “We’re excited to team up with BIPOCann to help create an inclusive, equitable cannabis industry. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to provide these businesses with the financial support and tools they need to thrive. This collaboration not only reinforces our dedication to social equity but also sets a benchmark for the industry, demonstrating how targeted support can drive meaningful change.”

This partnership highlights Safe Harbor's commitment to supporting the development and growth of minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs from underserved communities. By providing these businesses with access to reliable financial services and resources, Safe Harbor and BIPOCann aim to create a more inclusive and equitable cannabis industry.

About BIPOCann

BIPOCann is a Denver-based consulting firm that helps social equity and minority entrepreneurs and business owners navigate entry and growth in the cannabis industry. Through its partnership programs, membership network, and technical assistance offerings, BIPOCann helps clients access relevant connections and resources to improve business operations. BIPOCann was a 2023 finalist for Advocacy Group of the Year at the EMJAYS International Cannabis Awards. For more information, visit www.bipocann.com .

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past nine years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $21 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

