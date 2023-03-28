Advanced search
    SHFS   US8244301029

SHF HOLDINGS, INC.

(SHFS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
0.4894 USD   -4.04%
05:54pSafe Harbor Financial to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, March 30, 2023
GL
02/08Safe Harbor Financial Welcomes Newly Active Board Member, Karl Racine, Nationally Renowned Former Washington, D.C. Attorney General
GL
02/08Safe Harbor Financial Appoints Newly Active Board Member, Karl Racine
CI
Safe Harbor Financial to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, March 30, 2023

03/28/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
GOLDEN, Colo., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating banking, payments, and financial services to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Sundie Seefried and Chief Financial Officer Jim Dennedy will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 30th at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close.

Conference Call Information
Date:Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time:4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
Live webcast and replay:Click to access
Participant call link:Click to access

About Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing access to traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing more than 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $17 billion in deposit transactions for customers with operations spanning nearly 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Media Contact
Safe Harbor Financial                        
Nick Callaio, Marketing Manager
720.951.0619
Nick@SHFinancial.org

Investor Relations Contact
Mattio Communications
shf@mattio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,73 M - -
Net income 2022 2,97 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 30,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 9,70%
Managers and Directors
Sundie Seefried Co-Chief Executive Officer
John Darwin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James H. Dennedy Chief Financial Officer
Paul Richard Penney Chief Investment Officer
Jonathan William Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHF HOLDINGS, INC.-72.43%30
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%152 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.46%70 956
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.12%50 179
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.16%44 698
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%41 102
