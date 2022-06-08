Shibaura Electronics : FY2021 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（2MB）
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
01 Financial Data
Briefing on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
2
INDEX
Item
Page
1.
FY2021 financial results
4
2.
Statement of income (Summary)
5
3.
Operating income variation factors
6
4.
Net sales and operating income
7
5.
Balance sheet (Summary)
8
6.
Balance sheet items
9
7.
Capital investment, depreciation, R&D expenditure
10
8.
Sales composition ratio by application
11
9.
Sales amount by application
12
10.
Dividend
13
11.
FY2022 financial results/dividend forecast
14
©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
3
1. FY2021 financial results
Net sales
30,612 mil. yen
+21.6 % (year-on-year)
Operating income
5,572 mil. yen
+77.7 % (year-on-year)
Operating income
18.2
%
12.5 % (same period previous year)
margin
Basic earnings per
474.52
yen
289.57 yen (same period previous year)
share
Annual dividends
150 yen
(plan)
75 yen (previous year)
©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
4
2. Statement of income (Summary)
(Amount: mil. yen)
FY2020 full year
FY2021 full year
Amount
Composition
Amount
Composition
Comparison
ratio
ratio
with last year
Net sales
25,175
100.0%
30,612
100.0%
5,436
Cost of sales
18,944
75.2%
21,604
70.6%
2,660
Gross profit
6,231
24.8%
9,007
29.4%
2,776
Selling, general and
3,094
12.3%
3,434
11.2%
340
administrative expenses
Operating income
3,136
12.5%
5,572
18.2%
2,436
Non-operating income
135
0.5%
80
0.3%
-54
Non-operating expenses
109
0.4%
20
0.1%
-89
Ordinary profit
3,162
12.6%
5,633
18.4%
2,470
Extraordinary income
95
0.4%
11
0.0%
-84
Extraordinary loss
83
0.3%
298
1.0%
214
Income taxes and others
862
3.4%
1,733
5.7%
871
Net income attributable to
2,233
8.9%
3,654
11.9%
1,420
owners of the parent
©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
5
All news about SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Sales 2022
30 500 M
230 M
230 M
Net income 2022
3 753 M
28,3 M
28,3 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
12,4x
Yield 2022
2,31%
Capitalization
46 591 M
352 M
352 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,41x
Nbr of Employees
4 544
Free-Float
96,2%
Chart SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Technical analysis trends SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
6 060,00 JPY
Average target price
9 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
50,2%
