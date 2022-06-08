Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6957   JP3354800009

SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(6957)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-08 am EDT
5980.00 JPY   -1.32%
04:32aSHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : FY2021 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（2MB）
PU
04:32aSHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2022－2024）（4MB）
PU
03/30SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shibaura Electronics : FY2021 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（2MB）

06/08/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

May 24, 2022

01 Financial Data

Briefing on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

2

INDEX

Item

Page

1.

FY2021 financial results

4

2.

Statement of income (Summary)

5

3.

Operating income variation factors

6

4.

Net sales and operating income

7

5.

Balance sheet (Summary)

8

6.

Balance sheet items

9

7.

Capital investment, depreciation, R&D expenditure

10

8.

Sales composition ratio by application

11

9.

Sales amount by application

12

10.

Dividend

13

11.

FY2022 financial results/dividend forecast

14

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3

1. FY2021 financial results

Net sales

30,612 mil. yen

+21.6% (year-on-year)

Operating income

5,572 mil. yen

+77.7% (year-on-year)

Operating income

18.2%

12.5% (same period previous year)

margin

Basic earnings per

474.52 yen

289.57 yen (same period previous year)

share

Annual dividends

150 yen (plan)

75 yen (previous year)

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

2. Statement of income (Summary)

(Amount: mil. yen)

FY2020 full year

FY2021 full year

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

Comparison

ratio

ratio

with last year

Net sales

25,175

100.0%

30,612

100.0%

5,436

Cost of sales

18,944

75.2%

21,604

70.6%

2,660

Gross profit

6,231

24.8%

9,007

29.4%

2,776

Selling, general and

3,094

12.3%

3,434

11.2%

340

administrative expenses

Operating income

3,136

12.5%

5,572

18.2%

2,436

Non-operating income

135

0.5%

80

0.3%

-54

Non-operating expenses

109

0.4%

20

0.1%

-89

Ordinary profit

3,162

12.6%

5,633

18.4%

2,470

Extraordinary income

95

0.4%

11

0.0%

-84

Extraordinary loss

83

0.3%

298

1.0%

214

Income taxes and others

862

3.4%

1,733

5.7%

871

Net income attributable to

2,233

8.9%

3,654

11.9%

1,420

owners of the parent

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
04:32aSHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : FY2021 financial results briefing （for institutional investo..
PU
04:32aSHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2022－2024）（..
PU
03/30SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/15SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q3/FY2021（325K..
PU
2021SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : 2Q/FY2021 financial results briefing (for institutional investors)&..
PU
2021SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : Consolidated Financial Results for Q2/FY2021（565KB）
PU
2021SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.(JASDAQ : 6957) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.(JASDAQ : 6957) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 500 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2022 3 753 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 46 591 M 352 M 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 544
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6 060,00 JPY
Average target price 9 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kasai Manager-Urawa Sales
Yukihide Hoshinoya Manager-Business Administration
Kazunao Kudo Independent Outside Director
Isao Abe Independent Outside Director
Kazuto Koshimizu Manager-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.-30.58%352
HEXAGON AB-16.95%32 815
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.54%21 284
GOERTEK INC.-25.66%20 153
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-5.48%19 343
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-43.63%17 619