Shibaura Electronics : FY2022 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（1MB）

Briefing on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
2
FY2022 financial results
Net sales
33,193 mil. yen
+8.4%(year-on-year)
Operating income
5,460 mil. yen
-2.0%(year-on-year)
Operating income
16.5％
18.2% (same period previous year)
margin
Basic earnings per
500.64 yen
474.52 yen (same period previous year)
share
Annual dividends
200 yen (plan)
150 yen (previous year)
Net sales +8.4%
Going strong for sensors for automobiles, air conditioners and heat-pump water heaters
Operating income -2.0%
Both operating income and operating income margin decreased compared with the same period of the previous year due to the lockdown in Shanghai in the second quarter, higher raw material prices, increased expenses, and other cost increases.
