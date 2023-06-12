Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6957   JP3354800009

SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(6957)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
5790.00 JPY   +1.40%
02:43aShibaura Electronics : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2023－2025）（3MB）
PU
02:27aShibaura Electronics : FY2022 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（1MB）
PU
03/30SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shibaura Electronics : FY2022 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（1MB）

06/12/2023 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

May 30, 2023

01 Financial Data

Briefing on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

2

FY2022 financial results

Net sales

33,193 mil. yen

+8.4% (year-on-year)

Operating income

5,460 mil. yen

-2.0%(year-on-year)

Operating income

16.5

18.2% (same period previous year)

margin

Basic earnings per

500.64 yen

474.52 yen (same period previous year)

share

Annual dividends

200 yen (plan)

150 yen (previous year)

  • Net sales +8.4%
  • Going strong for sensors for automobiles, air conditioners and heat-pump water heaters
  • Operating income -2.0%
  • Both operating income and operating income margin decreased compared with the same period of the previous year due to the lockdown in Shanghai in the second quarter, higher raw material prices, increased expenses, and other cost increases.

Basic earnings per share 500.64 yen

The first 500 yen level for Shibaura

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3

Statement of income (Summary)

(Amount: mil. yen)

FY2021 full year

FY2022 full year

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

Comparison

ratio

ratio

with last year

Net sales

30,612

100.0

33,193

100.0

+2,581

Cost of sales

21,604

70.6

24,010

72.3

+2,406

Gross profit

9,007

29.4

9,183

27.7

+176

Selling, general and

3,434

11.2

3,722

11.2

+288

administrative expenses

Operating income

5,572

18.2

5,460

16.5

-112

Non-operating income

80

0.3

170

0.5

+90

Non-operating expenses

20

0.1

13

0.0

-7

Ordinary profit

5,633

18.4

5,617

16.9

-16

Extraordinary income

11

0.0

84

0.3

+73

Extraordinary loss

298

1.0

63

0.2

-235

Income taxes and others

1,687

5.5

1,803

5.4

+116

Net income attributable to

3,654

11.9

3,830

11.5

+176

owners of the parent

ROE

13.5

-

12.7

-

-

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

Operating income variation factors

(compared with the same period the previous year)

Operating income from

the same period the previous year -112 mil. yen

(Mil. yen)

Increase in fixed cost

(such as labor cost)

Increase in sales

Increase in variable cost

-221

(such as raw material cost)

+2,581

FY2021

-2,472

FY2022

Operating income

Operating income

5,572

5,460

Increase in net sales

+ Increase in sales for automobiles (electrified vehicles), air conditioners, household equipment, industrial equipment, Weak yen

  • Decrease in elements for automobiles (gasoline vehicles) and cooking appliances

Increase in fixed cost

  • Increase in labor cost
  • Decrease in depreciation

Increase in variable cost

  • Increase in material costs, electricity prices, packing & freight costs and other costs

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
02:43aShibaura Electronics : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2023－2025）（..
PU
02:27aShibaura Electronics : FY2022 financial results briefing （for institutional investo..
PU
03/30SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final ..
FA
2022Shibaura Electronics : 2Q/FY2021 financial results briefing (for institutional investors)&..
PU
2022Tranche Update on Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Nove..
CI
2022Shibaura Electronics : 2Q/FY2021 financial results briefing (for institutional investors)&..
PU
2022Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 14, 2022, has clos..
CI
2022Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 100,000 shares, for ¥700 ..
CI
2022Shibaura Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for Q2/FY2022（923KB）
PU
2022Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 33 000 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2023 3 800 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 43 328 M 311 M 311 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 449
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5 710,00 JPY
Average target price 7 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kasai Manager-Urawa Sales
Yukihide Hoshinoya Manager-Business Administration
Kazunao Kudo Independent Outside Director
Isao Abe Independent Outside Director
Kazuto Koshimizu Manager-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.16.18%311
HEXAGON AB17.02%31 674
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.34%21 028
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.98%18 441
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.12%14 126
FLEX LTD.22.69%11 704
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer