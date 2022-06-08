Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6957   JP3354800009

SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(6957)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-08 am EDT
5980.00 JPY   -1.32%
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : FY2021 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（2MB）
PU
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2022－2024）（4MB）
PU
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

Shibaura Electronics : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2022－2024）（4MB）

06/08/2022 | 04:32am EDT
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Medium-Term Business Plan Sense the Dynamics 2022-2024

May 24, 2022

01

Medium-Term Business Plan

Sense the Dynamics

Looking back on Fiscal Year 2021

2

1. Financial objectives achievement status of plan

  • In FY2021, we achieved all financial objectives of net sales, operating income margin and ROE.

FY2021 Plan

FY2021 Results

Differences

Net sales

28,500 mil. yen

30,600 mil. yen

+2,100 mil. yen

Operating income margin

14.4%

18.2%

+3.8 %pt

ROE

10%

13.5%

+3.5 %pt

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3

2. Implementation status of measures

  • FY2021 Key Measures and Implementation

Basic policies

Key measures

FY2021 items implemented

  • Quality /
    productivity

improvement

2 Product

development

Human resources

  • development /
    Governance

enhancement

Promoting efficiency in the manufacturing process

Global procurement

Quality assurance

Product development

policy

Promote automotive

Human resources

development

Governance enhancement

  • Introduce IT technology in the manufacturing process
  • Continuous improvement activities
  • Purchase from new overseas suppliers
  • Promote local procurement of materials
  • Establish global quality management system
  • Develop needs for high temperature sensors
  • Develop compact/thin/high withstand voltage products
  • Automated equipment
  • Strengthen action for HVs, EVs and other eco-friendly vehicles
  • Introduce automated processing machines for production of HVs and EVs
  • Promote multi-skill development of employees
  • Implement new personnel system at Head Office
  • Prepare for implementation of new personnel system at domestic plants
  • Establish Corporate Governance Basic Philosophy
  • Deal with the revised Corporate Governance Code
  • Proactive disclosure of information
  • Established Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

3. Value creation process chart

Business foundation

FY2021

Financial capital

Business deployment based on our own strengths

Strengths in development, manufacturing, sales

Consolidated financial

CO2 emissions /

results for FY2021

Wastewater results

  • Total assets : 40,600 mil. yen

Equity:

28,700 mil. yen

  • Equity ratio: 70.4%

Human capital

  • No. of employees: 4,449
  • Unified personnel system

Manufacturing capital

of Thermistors

Environment:

Thermistors support

the environmental

society.

Thermistors are

essential for EVs and energy-saving home appliances

  • Net sales 30,600 mil. yen
  • Operating income

5,570 mil. yen

  • Ordinary income

5,630 mil. yen

  • Net income 3,650 mil. yen
  • Operating CF 3,520 mil. yen
  • Operating income margin 18.2%
  • ROE 13.5%
  • Dividend per share 150 yen
  • CO2 emissions

22,574t

  • Total of Scope1

and Scope2

  • Wastewater 63,568
  • Purchase of property, plant and

equipment:

683 mil. yen

  • Manufacturing sites:
    5 domestic sites, 3 overseas sites

Manufacturing capital (supplier)

Suppliers of domestic sites

  • No. of Tier1 suppliers (to our domestic sites): 239 Purchase amount: 8,800 mil. yen

Natural capital

High performance:

Global:

Can be used in a wide

Build strong

temperature range, can

relationships of trust

detect and control

with customers

temperature with high

around the world

accuracy even when

installed in high-

temperature products

Corporate credibility, Governance,

Production quality management

Materiality (Priority issues)

Items

SDGs

Manufacturing

Make safe, secure and high-

quality products

Ensure safety, security and

quality improvement of

products

Develop new products

Improve productivity

Environment

Address climate change, and

protect the global environment

• Realize 2050 carbon neutrality

  • Power consumption 43,736twh Gasoline 426.39kl,
    Light oil 8.85kl, Lamp oil 31.62kl,
    Liquefied petroleum gas 204.49kl
  • Water intake (Total)128,616
  • Water consumption 129,531

Credibility

Governance

Production quality management

Company with Board of

ISO9001

Corporate Auditors

(6 companies in Japan,

3 overseas companies)

70

Voluntary Nominating

ISO14001

years in

and Compensation

(6 companies in Japan,

business

Committees

3 overseas companies)

Sustainability

IATF16949

(2 companies in Japan / 3 types,

Committee

1 overseas company)

• Reduce impacts on the

environment.

Human resources development Diversity

Respect for human rights,

Develop diverse human

resources

Governance

Enhance governance

Ensure compliance

©2022 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
