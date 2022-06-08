Shibaura Electronics : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2022－2024）（4MB）
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Medium-Term Business Plan Sense the Dynamics 2022-2024
01
Medium-Term Business Plan
Sense the Dynamics
Looking back on Fiscal Year 2021
2
1. Financial objectives achievement status of plan
In FY2021, we achieved all financial objectives of net sales, operating income margin and ROE.
FY2021 Plan
FY2021 Results
Differences
Net sales
28,500 mil. yen
30,600 mil. yen
+2,100 mil. yen
Operating income margin
14.4%
18.2%
+3.8 %pt
ROE
10%
13.5%
+3.5 %pt
3
2. Implementation status of measures
FY2021 Key Measures and Implementation
Basic policies
Key measures
FY2021 items implemented
improvement
2 Product
development
Human resources
enhancement
Promoting efficiency in the manufacturing process
Global procurement
Quality assurance
Product development
policy
Promote automotive
Human resources
development
Governance enhancement
Introduce IT technology in the manufacturing process
Continuous improvement activities
Purchase from new overseas suppliers
Promote local procurement of materials
Establish global quality management system
Develop needs for high temperature sensors
Develop compact/thin/high withstand voltage products
Automated equipment
Strengthen action for HVs, EVs and other eco-friendly vehicles
Introduce automated processing machines for production of HVs and EVs
Promote multi-skill development of employees
Implement new personnel system at Head Office
Prepare for implementation of new personnel system at domestic plants
Establish Corporate Governance Basic Philosophy
Deal with the revised Corporate Governance Code
Proactive disclosure of information
Established Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee
4
3. Value creation process chart
Business foundation
FY2021
Financial capital
Business deployment based on our own strengths
Strengths in development, manufacturing, sales
Consolidated financial
CO2 emissions /
results for FY2021
Wastewater results
Total assets : 40,600 mil. yen
Equity:
28,700 mil. yen
Human capital
No. of employees: 4,449
Unified personnel system
Manufacturing capital
of Thermistors
Environment:
Thermistors support
the environmental
society.
Thermistors are
essential for EVs and energy-saving home appliances
Net sales 30,600 mil. yen
Operating income
5,570 mil. yen
5,630 mil. yen
Net income 3,650 mil. yen
Operating CF 3,520 mil. yen
Operating income margin 18.2%
ROE 13.5%
Dividend per share 150 yen
Purchase of property, plant and
Manufacturing sites:
5 domestic sites, 3 overseas sites
Manufacturing capital (supplier)
Suppliers of domestic sites
No. of Tier1 suppliers (to our domestic sites): 239 Purchase amount: 8,800 mil. yen
Natural capital
High performance:
Global:
Can be used in a wide
Build strong
temperature range, can
relationships of trust
detect and control
with customers
temperature with high
around the world
accuracy even when
installed in high-
temperature products
Corporate credibility, Governance,
Production quality management
Materiality (Priority issues)
Items
SDGs
Manufacturing
Make safe, secure and high-
quality products
•
Ensure safety, security and
quality improvement of
products
•
Develop new products
•
Improve productivity
Environment
Address climate change, and
protect the global environment
• Realize 2050 carbon neutrality
Power consumption 43,736twh Gasoline 426.39kl,
Light oil 8.85kl, Lamp oil 31.62kl,
Liquefied petroleum gas 204.49kl
Water intake (Total)128,616 ㎥
Water consumption 129,531 ㎥
Credibility
Governance
Production quality management
Company with Board of
ISO9001
Corporate Auditors
(6 companies in Japan,
3 overseas companies)
70
Voluntary Nominating
ISO14001
years in
and Compensation
(6 companies in Japan,
business
Committees
3 overseas companies)
Sustainability
IATF16949
(2 companies in Japan / 3 types,
Committee
1 overseas company)
• Reduce impacts on the
environment.
Human resources development Diversity
Respect for human rights,
Develop diverse human
resources
Governance
Enhance governance
•
Ensure compliance
5
