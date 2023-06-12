Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6957   JP3354800009

SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(6957)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
5790.00 JPY   +1.40%
02:43aShibaura Electronics : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2023－2025）（3MB）
PU
02:27aShibaura Electronics : FY2022 financial results briefing （for institutional investors）（1MB）
PU
03/30SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Shibaura Electronics : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2023－2025）（3MB）

06/12/2023 | 02:43am EDT
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Medium-Term Business Plan Sense the Dynamics 2023-2025

May 22, 2023

Contents

  1. Medium-TermBusiness Plan Sense the Dynamics Looking back on Fiscal Year 2022
  2. Medium-TermBusiness Plan Sense the Dynamics 2023-2025
  3. Sustainability Management
  4. References

©2023 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Page

3

6

23

29

2

01

Medium-Term Business Plan Sense the Dynamics

Looking back on Fiscal Year 2022

3

Financial objectives achievement status of plan

  • In FY2022, net sales achieved the plan.
  • Operating income, operating income margin and ROE fell below the target.

FY2022 Plan

FY2022 Results

Differences

Net sales

33,000 mil. yen

33,190 mil. yen

+190 mil. yen

Operating income

6,000 mil. yen

5,460 mil. yen

-540 mil. yen

Operating income

18.2%

16.5%

-1.7 %pt

margin

ROE

13% or higher

12.7%

-0.3 %pt

*Exchange rate of FY2022

1 US dollar = 131.62 yen

1 Chinese yuan = 19.5 yen

1 Thai baht = 3.75 yen

1 Hong Kong dollar = 16.81 yen 1 Euro = 138.14 yen

1 South Korean won = 0.1019 yen

©2023 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

Implementation status of measures

  • FY2022 Key Measures and Implementation

Basic policies

Key measures

FY2022 items implemented

  • Quality /
    productivity

improvement

2 Product

development

Human resources

  • development /
    Governance

enhancement

Promoting efficiency in the manufacturing process

Global procurement

Quality assurance

Product development

policy

Promote automotive

Human resources

development

Human capital management

Governance enhancement

  • Introduce IT technology in the manufacturing process
  • Continuous improvement activities
  • Purchase from new overseas suppliers
  • Promote local procurement of materials
  • Establish global quality management system
  • Develop compact/thin/high withstand voltage products
  • Automated equipment
  • Product development with standardized specifications
  • Strengthen action for HVs, EVs and other eco-friendly vehicles
  • Introduce automated processing machines for production of HVs and EVs
  • Promote multi-skill development of employees
  • Implement new personnel system at domestic factories
  • Implement training system for corporate officers.

Hold executive training camps.

  • Introduce shares with restriction on transfer for the Employee Stock Ownership Association
  • Appointed a female outside director
  • Deal with the Corporate Governance Code

©2023 SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 33 000 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2023 3 800 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 43 328 M 311 M 311 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 449
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shibaura Electronics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5 710,00 JPY
Average target price 7 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kasai Manager-Urawa Sales
Yukihide Hoshinoya Manager-Business Administration
Kazunao Kudo Independent Outside Director
Isao Abe Independent Outside Director
Kazuto Koshimizu Manager-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.16.18%311
HEXAGON AB17.02%31 674
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.34%21 028
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.98%18 441
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.12%14 126
FLEX LTD.22.69%11 704
