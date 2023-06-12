Shibaura Electronics : Medium-Term Business Plan（FY2023－2025）（3MB）
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Medium-Term Business Plan Sense the Dynamics 2023-2025
Contents
Medium-TermBusiness Plan Sense the Dynamics Looking back on Fiscal Year 2022
Medium-TermBusiness Plan Sense the Dynamics 2023-2025
Sustainability Management
References
Medium-Term Business Plan Sense the Dynamics
Looking back on Fiscal Year 2022
Financial objectives achievement status of plan
In FY2022, net sales achieved the plan.
Operating income, operating income margin and ROE fell below the target.
FY2022 Plan
FY2022 Results
Differences
Net sales
33,000 mil. yen
33,190 mil. yen
+190 mil. yen
Operating income
6,000 mil. yen
5,460 mil. yen
-540 mil. yen
Operating income
18.2%
16.5%
-1.7 %pt
margin
ROE
13% or higher
12.7%
-0.3 %pt
*Exchange rate of FY2022
1 US dollar = 131.62 yen
1 Chinese yuan = 19.5 yen
1 Thai baht = 3.75 yen
1 Hong Kong dollar = 16.81 yen 1 Euro = 138.14 yen
1 South Korean won = 0.1019 yen
4
Implementation status of measures
FY2022 Key Measures and Implementation
Basic policies
Key measures
FY2022 items implemented
improvement
2 Product
development
Human resources
enhancement
Promoting efficiency in the manufacturing process
Global procurement
Quality assurance
Product development
policy
Promote automotive
Human resources
development
Human capital management
Governance enhancement
Introduce IT technology in the manufacturing process
Continuous improvement activities
Purchase from new overseas suppliers
Promote local procurement of materials
Establish global quality management system
Develop compact/thin/high withstand voltage products
Automated equipment
Product development with standardized specifications
Strengthen action for HVs, EVs and other eco-friendly vehicles
Introduce automated processing machines for production of HVs and EVs
Promote multi-skill development of employees
Implement new personnel system at domestic factories
Implement training system for corporate officers.
Hold executive training camps.
Introduce shares with restriction on transfer for the Employee Stock Ownership Association
Appointed a female outside director
Deal with the Corporate Governance Code
