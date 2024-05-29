SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Medium-Term Business Plan

May 20, 2024

Contents

Item

  1. Medium-TermBusiness Plan 2024-2026
  2. Financial Objectives
  3. Business Policies
  4. Sustainability Management
  5. References

Page

3

10

16

23

27

2

01

Medium-Term Business Plan

2024-2026

3

Management of Shibaura Electronics

Long-term management vision

New value creation

Three management bases

Product development, Productivity improvement, Marketing

4

Long-term management vision

Long-term management vision

New value creation

Tapping

New product

into new

Diversification

development

markets

Phase3

Introduction

Business

Further growth

of advanced

collaboration

Phase2

Joint development

technology

Establishment of

growth base

Phase1

Preparation of growth base

FY2024

FY2033

5

New value creation

  • Create new values for further growth of Shibaura Electronics Group

Introduction of advanced technology

Diversification

Tapping into

new markets

Development,

manufacture, sales of temperature sensors

Business

collaboration

Joint

development

New product development

6

Three management bases 1. Product development

  • Develop products that meet and exceed customer needs

Completion of temperature sensors that

meet and exceed customer needs

Increase customer

satisfaction

Develop and design

Increase of

Know-how

Reliability

Performance

Technological

innovation

new products

and

new markets

Test, analyze, and make prototypes

Listen to the customer needs

7

Three management bases 2. Productivity improvement

  • Improve efficiency of manufacturing process

Manufacture of

Inspection

Assembling

thermistor elements

Transfer production

Autonomation by

Manpower saving

lines to overseas

introduction of AI

by collaborative

robots

factories

Upgrading of in-

Add factory shifts

house design of

equipment

Increase production quantity per person Shorten lead times

8

Three management bases 3. Marketing

  • Create synergies through collaboration with customers worldwide

Customers

Offer products Needs

New fields

New products

Innovation

New services

New markets

9

02

Financial objectives

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 04:15:06 UTC.