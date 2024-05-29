Create new values for further growth of Shibaura Electronics Group
Introduction of advanced technology
Diversification
Tapping into
new markets
Development,
manufacture, sales of temperature sensors
Business
collaboration
Joint
development
New product development
6
Three management bases 1. Product development
Develop products that meet and exceed customer needs
Completion of temperature sensors that
meet and exceed customer needs
Increase customer
satisfaction
Develop and design
Increase of
Know-how
Reliability
Performance
Technological
innovation
new products
and
new markets
Test, analyze, and make prototypes
Listen to the customer needs
7
Three management bases 2. Productivity improvement
Improve efficiency of manufacturing process
Manufacture of
Inspection
Assembling
thermistor elements
•
Transfer production
• Autonomation by
• Manpower saving
lines to overseas
introduction of AI
by collaborative
robots
factories
• Upgrading of in-
•
Add factory shifts
house design of
equipment
Increase production quantity per person Shorten lead times
8
Three management bases 3. Marketing
Create synergies through collaboration with customers worldwide
Customers
Offer products Needs
New fields
New products
Innovation
New services
New markets
9
02
Financial objectives
10
SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor components and various products, such as temperature sensors, humidity sensors, hygrometers, temperature controllers, temperature recorders, anemometers, humidity measurement devices. The Company operates in four regional segments including Japan, Asia, Europe and the United States. The Company is mainly engaged in the procurement and supply of materials, the research, development and manufacture of prototype advanced applied products, as well as the manufacture and sale of thermistor temperature and humidity sensors, thermistor elements, measurement control equipment.