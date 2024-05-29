SHIBAURA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor components and various products, such as temperature sensors, humidity sensors, hygrometers, temperature controllers, temperature recorders, anemometers, humidity measurement devices. The Company operates in four regional segments including Japan, Asia, Europe and the United States. The Company is mainly engaged in the procurement and supply of materials, the research, development and manufacture of prototype advanced applied products, as well as the manufacture and sale of thermistor temperature and humidity sensors, thermistor elements, measurement control equipment.