    6590   JP3355000005

SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION

(6590)
  Report
05/29/2023
18100.00 JPY   -1.84%
Shibaura Mechatronics : Notice of the 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/29/2023 | 11:09am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Stock Exchange Code 6590

June 5, 2023

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Keigo Imamura

Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION

2-5-1, Kasama, Sakae-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 114th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you do not attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

Conference room at the Company located at

2-5-1, Kasama, Sakae-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

114th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 114th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of 6 Directors

Proposal 2: Election of 2 Corporate Auditors

Proposal 3: Election of 1 Substitute Corporate Auditor

Proposal 4: Payment of Bonuses to Officers

- 1 -

4. Matters Related to Measures for Electronic Provision

The Company has taken measures for electronic provision in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders and posted matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the following website on the Internet.

https://www.shibaura.co.jp/ir/general.html(available in Japanese)

In addition to the website above, the Company has also posted the matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). To confirm the information, please visit the TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) below and enter and search for the company name (SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS) or the security code (6590) and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order.

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

  • Should the matters subject to measures for electronic provision require any revisions, the revised matters will be posted on each of the websites on which they are posted.
  • Please note that details of the resolutions of this General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Company's website after the meeting is concluded.
  • The documents sent to you also serve as documents containing the matters subject to measures for electronic provision to be sent upon request from shareholders. Please note that, while the Company has taken measures for electronic provision starting from this General Meeting of Shareholders following the amendments to the Companies Act, we decided to provide shareholders with the paper copy of the materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders for this General Meeting of Shareholders as we did in the past, including the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, in addition to the Voting Rights Exercise Form. There is a possibility that the Company decides to discontinue providing shareholders with the paper copy of the materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders at the next General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with the purpose of the system for measures for electronic provision. However, shareholders may continue to receive the hard copy pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company by requesting it by the record date (March 31, 2024).
  • We kindly ask for your understanding that we do not:
    1. arrange waiting rooms for shareholders and provide beverages
    2. hold social gathering with shareholders after the meeting
    3. distribute souvenirs to our shareholders

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Election of 6 Directors

The terms of office of all 6 Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 6 Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

No.

Name

Expertise

Current positions and responsibilities at

the Company

1

Keigo Imamura

[Reappointment]

[Corporate management]

Representative Director,

[Technology]

President and Chief Executive Officer

[Corporate management]

Director and Executive Vice President,

2

Kenichi Ikeda

[Reappointment]

Executive General Manager of Corporate

[Accounting]

Management Division

Yoshiaki

[Corporate management]

Director and Senior Vice President,

3

[Reappointment]

Executive General Manager of Fine

Kurokawa

[Technology]

Mechatronics Division

Kazutoshi

[Corporate management]

Director and Senior Vice President

4

[Reappointment]

Executive General Manager of

Horiuchi

[Marketing & Sales]

Mechatronics System Division

[Reappointment]

5

Tomoko Inaba

[Outside]

[Law]

Director

[Independent]

[Reappointment]

6

Yuichiro Takada

[Outside]

[Corporate management]

Director

[Independent]

(Note) The definitions of the descriptions of expertise are as follows:

[Corporate management]: A person who has ever assumed office as an executive director or a vice president in the Company or any other company and is deemed to have knowledge and experience of corporate management

[Technology]: A person who has ever belonged to a technical affairs division in the Company and is deemed to have knowledge and experience of technology related to the business of the Company

[Accounting]:

A person who has ever belonged to accounting/financial divisions in the Company or any other

company and is deemed to have knowledge and experience of finance/accounting

[Marketing & Sales]:

A person who has ever belonged to marketing & sales divisions in the Company and is deemed

to have knowledge and experience of sales and marketing related to the business of the

Company

[Law]:

A person who is a qualified attorney and deemed to have knowledge and experience of

law/compliance

- 3 -

Name

Number of

No.

Past experience, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent positions

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

(hundred shares)

April 1985

Joined Toshiba Corporation

August 1996

Joined the Company

April 2009

General Manager of Bonder Department, SAGAMINO

Operations

April 2011

Deputy Executive General Manager of Production &

Procurement Division and General Manager in charge of

Mechatronics System Equipment

Keigo Imamura

June 2014

Director, Executive General Manager of Production &

Procurement Division

(September 30, 1962)

January 2015

Director, Executive General Manager of Production &

41

Procurement Division and General Manager in charge of Fine

[Reappointment]

Mechatronics Equipment, Fine Mechatronics Division

1

June 2017

Senior Vice President, Deputy Executive General Manager of

Fine Mechatronics Division

June 2019

Director and Senior Vice President, Executive General Manager

of Fine Mechatronics Division

June 2020

Director and Executive Vice President, Executive General

Manager of Fine Mechatronics Division

June 2021

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To present

[Reason for nomination]

The term of office of Mr. Keigo Imamura as Company's Director will be four years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, of which two years serving as Representative Director of the Company. He served as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Group, and took charge of the management and supervised it properly. The Company nominates him as a candidate for Director, because it believes that he is qualified to continue serving as Director.

- 4 -

Name

Number of

No.

Past experience, positions, responsibilities, and significant concurrent positions

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

(hundred shares)

April 1985

Joined Toshiba Corporation

May 2001

Assistant to General Manager of Accounting Department,

Semiconductor Company, Toshiba Corporation

May 2006

Counselor of Public Relations Office Group (in charge of IR),

Toshiba Corporation

May 2009

Assistant to General Manager of Accounting Department,

Semiconductor Company, Toshiba Corporation

June 2012

Group Leader of Management Audit Group (in charge of

Management Audit Division 4), Toshiba Corporation

April 2015

Assistant to President of Electric Power System Company,

Toshiba Corporation

Kenichi Ikeda

October 2017

Vice President, Deputy Executive General Manager of

(February 13, 1963)

Corporate Management Division

June 2018

Director and Vice President, Executive General Manager of

26

Corporate Management Division

[Reappointment]

June 2019

Director and Senior Vice President, Executive General Manager

2

of Corporate Management Division

June 2021

Director and Executive Vice President, Executive General

Manager of Corporate Management Division

April 2022

Director and Executive Vice President, Executive General

Manager of Corporate Management Division and General

Affairs & Human Resources Division

April 2023

Director and Executive Vice President, Executive General

Manager of Corporate Management Division

To present

[Significant concurrent positions]

Joint Representative Director, SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS KOREA CO., LTD.

[Reason for nomination]

The term of office of Mr. Kenichi Ikeda as the Company's Director will be five years at the conclusion of this General

Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Kenichi Ikeda has management experience as the Company's Director. Currently, he is

serving as the operating officer in the fields of corporate planning, accounting, and finance in the position of Executive

General Manager of Corporate Management Division, and conducting business execution and management oversight

appropriately. The Company nominated him as a candidate for Director because it believes that he is qualified to continue

serving as Director.

- 5 -

Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
