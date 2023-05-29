Shibaura Mechatronics : Notice of the 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Stock Exchange Code 6590

June 5, 2023

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Keigo Imamura

Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer

SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION

2-5-1, Kasama, Sakae-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 114th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you do not attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place: Conference room at the Company located at 2-5-1, Kasama, Sakae-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

114th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 114th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of 6 Directors

Proposal 2: Election of 2 Corporate Auditors

Proposal 3: Election of 1 Substitute Corporate Auditor

Proposal 4: Payment of Bonuses to Officers

- 1 -