Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shibuya Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6340   JP3356000004

SHIBUYA CORPORATION

(6340)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gloomy New Year for many as COVID-19 crashes the party again

12/31/2021 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A laser show is seen designed by artist Seb Lee-Delisle and organised by Newcastle City Council to celebrate the New Year in Newcastle upon Tyne

(Adds new link to Reuters coronavirus tracker)

SYDNEY/SEOUL (Reuters) - New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year but Australia was determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks.

Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over one million cases detected a day worldwide between Dec. 24 and 30, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

With numerous countries registering all-time highs, authorities in many places have called off celebrations to welcome in 2022, fearful that the all-conquering Omicron variant will take advantage of gatherings to spread even faster.


Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

But Australia is determined to ring in the New Year with a bang despite surges in infections to record levels in some places.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished people to "enjoy the evening", while Dominic Perrottet, premier of New South Wales state, urged everyone to "head out and enjoy New Year" even as daily infections in the state nearly doubled to a record 21,151.

Perrottet said he took heart from higher levels of vaccination and the fact that hospitals were coping with the Omicron wave.

"Our position remains incredibly strong," he told reporters.

Social distancing rules are in place and masks are required indoors in Sydney but thousands of people are expected to flock to its harbourside to watch New Year fireworks, with queues forming at many vantage points from early in the morning.

Secretive North Korea also appeared to be preparing to buck the trend and celebrate the New Year with midnight fireworks at Kim Il Sung Square in its capital, Pyongyang.

Commercial satellite imagery showed preparations were under way with a stage being installed in the square, according to NK News, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea.

The Rodong Sinmun state-run newspaper ran photographs of flower shops in Pyongyang crowded with mask-wearing customers buying blooms for the celebrations.

North Korea sealed it borders after the pandemic began and has not reported a single case of COVID-19.

CHINA ON ALERT

Over the border in South Korea, the mood was not so festive.

A traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony has been cancelled for the second year and authorities announced an extension of stricter distancing rules for two weeks to tackle a persistent surge in Infections.

China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert against the virus, with the city of Xian under lockdown and New Year events in other cities cancelled and authorities urging restraint.

Authorities in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, will close 11 roads that usually draw big crowds for New Year, police said, while Malaysia has banned big gatherings nationwide and cancelled a spectacular fireworks display at the Petronas Twin Towers in the capital, Kula Lumpur.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to his official YouTube channel to urge people to wear masks at parties and limit the number of people attending, while Tokyo's famous Shibuya entertainment district has banned year-end parties.

New Zealand, famous for its success in keeping the virus at bay, will see some celebrations. Its biggest city, Auckland, eased restrictions this week to let people enjoy some song and dance.

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent big gatherings with night curfews in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers.

Despite the curbs, domestic tourists have been flocking to the famous beaches, pubs and nightclubs of Goa on the western coast to see in the New Year

(This story refiles to add new link to Reuters coronavirus tracker)

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus, Writing by Robert Birsel, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SHIBUYA CORPORATION
12/29SHIBUYA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/13Tokyo's Office Vacancy Rate Declines after 21 Months in November
MT
11/02Japan's Joker assailant wanted to "kill lots of people" - police
RE
09/13NEWSMAKER-SELF-BELIEF AND STRATEGY : Japan's Taro Kono upends race for next premier
RE
09/06Ichigo Office REIT's Occupancy Rate Inches Up in August
MT
08/25Activia Properties to Acquire Three Tokyo Properties for Over $396 Million
MT
07/07Ichigo Office REIT's Occupancy Rate Edges Lower in June
MT
06/29SHIBUYA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/25Marui Group, Base Reopen Shibuya Base Store
MT
06/23Financial Products Group Acquires Commercial Property in Tokyoa
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 109 B 946 M 946 M
Net income 2022 8 000 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 82 726 M 718 M 718 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 131
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart SHIBUYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shibuya Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIBUYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 990,00 JPY
Average target price 3 180,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Shibuya President & Representative Director
Yoshiaki Yoshimichi Managing Director, GM-Finance & Head-Accounting
Mitsutoshi Shibuya Chairman
Eiji Nagai Director & Manager-Corporate Information Systems
Toshiaki Sugai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIBUYA CORPORATION-15.54%718
FASTENAL COMPANY30.68%36 741
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.26.53%26 835
DIPLOMA PLC55.11%5 587
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-0.53%4 720
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.89%3 976