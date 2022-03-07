Shieh Yih Machinery Industry : Announcement of the New appointment of Corporate Governance Officer

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):corporate governance officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Not Applicable 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Wu, Tsui-Hua (Vice President of Finance & Accounting Division) 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):new replacement 6.Reason for the change:new replacement 7.Effective date:2022/03/07 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none