  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Shieh Yih Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4533   TW0004533005

SHIEH YIH MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(4533)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Shieh Yih Machinery Industry : Announcement of the New appointment of Corporate Governance Officer

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SHIEH YIH MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 19:29:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the New appointment of
Corporate Governance Officer
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Not Applicable
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Wu, Tsui-Hua (Vice President of Finance & Accounting Division)
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/07
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Shieh Yih Machinery Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 642 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
Net income 2020 15,7 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net cash 2020 1 212 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 118x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 1 814 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart SHIEH YIH MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shieh Yih Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ting Chun Kuo General Manager
Tsui Hua Wu Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ya Hui Kuo Chairman
Kuo Min Chen Head-Research & Development
Hai Ching Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIEH YIH MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.40%64
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-12.99%3 080
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-13.38%2 735
KENNAMETAL INC.-15.32%2 527
BYSTRONIC AG-27.85%2 083
NINGBO HAITIAN PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-13.65%1 767