Shieh Yih Machinery Industry : Announcement of the New appointment of Corporate Governance Officer
03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
Provided by: SHIEH YIH MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
19:29:15
Subject
Announcement of the New appointment of
Corporate Governance Officer
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Not Applicable
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Wu, Tsui-Hua (Vice President of Finance & Accounting Division)
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/07
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Shieh Yih Machinery Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:07 UTC.