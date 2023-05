May 4 (Reuters) - AOP Health International Management:

* AOP HEALTH INTNL. SHIELD THERAPEUTICS - AOP LOAN CONVERSION AND MANDATORY CASH OFFER

* AOP HEALTH INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT -FOLLOWING CONVERSION, AOP, CONCERT PARTIES WILL HOLD INTERESTS IN SHIELD SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 41.9 PER CENT

* AOP- UNDER TERMS OF MANDATORY OFFER, SHIELD SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE FOR EACH SHIELD SHARE 6.20 PENCE IN CASH Source text for Eikon: