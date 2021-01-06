Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Reassessing the US opportunity 06-Jan-2021 / 07:15 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Reassessing the US opportunity STX is a commercial-stage company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID). Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R) has been approved by the regulators in both Europe and the US. For various reasons, STX has been unable to secure a commercial partner for Accrufer in the US. Consequently, the board is now considering an STX-led launch option, thereby retaining all the US profits. Financial modelling shows the logic of this option, but it would necessitate financing the working capital requirements covering the next two years in the region of GBP25m-GBP30m. Please click on the link below for the full report https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reassessing-the-us-op portunity/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Dr Martin Hall mh@hardmanandco.com 1 Frederick's Place London +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1158719 06-Jan-2021 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e5db5a9c85e933ba0fcf3f92343ead5e&application_id=1158719&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1158719&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)