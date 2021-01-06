Log in
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC

(STX)
Hardman & Co Research : Shield Therapeutics (STX): Reassessing the US opportunity

01/06/2021 | 02:15am EST
 Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Reassessing the US 
opportunity 
 
06-Jan-2021 / 07:15 GMT/BST 
 
       Hardman & Co Research: Reassessing the US opportunity 
 
  STX is a commercial-stage company delivering specialty products that address 
         patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron 
  deficiency (ID). Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R) has been approved by the regulators 
 in both Europe and the US. For various reasons, STX has been unable to secure 
   a commercial partner for Accrufer in the US. Consequently, the board is now 
   considering an STX-led launch option, thereby retaining all the US profits. 
  Financial modelling shows the logic of this option, but it would necessitate 
 financing the working capital requirements covering the next two years in the 
                region of GBP25m-GBP30m. 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

