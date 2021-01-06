Hardman & Co Research
Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Reassessing the US
opportunity
06-Jan-2021 / 07:15 GMT/BST
Hardman & Co Research: Reassessing the US opportunity
STX is a commercial-stage company delivering specialty products that address
patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron
deficiency (ID). Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R) has been approved by the regulators
in both Europe and the US. For various reasons, STX has been unable to secure
a commercial partner for Accrufer in the US. Consequently, the board is now
considering an STX-led launch option, thereby retaining all the US profits.
Financial modelling shows the logic of this option, but it would necessitate
financing the working capital requirements covering the next two years in the
region of GBP25m-GBP30m.
Please click on the link below for the full report
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reassessing-the-us-op
portunity/ [1]
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest
by clicking on the above link
To contact us: Contact:
Hardman & Co Dr Martin Hall mh@hardmanandco.com
1 Frederick's Place
London
+44 (0) 20 3692
7075
EC2R 8AE
www.hardmanandco.com
Follow us on Twitter
@HardmanandCo
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please
click here [2] to read the statement.
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing
specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies,
sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly
experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional
investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles
across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement
programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by
the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the
disclaimer where this is the case.
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative
of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the
Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman
Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community,
market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as
defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made
available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their
categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is
neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read
the note for the full disclaimer.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1158719 06-Jan-2021
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e5db5a9c85e933ba0fcf3f92343ead5e&application_id=1158719&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1158719&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2021 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)