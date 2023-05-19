Shield Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
05/19/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Shield Therapeutics plc
Annual report and accounts 2022
Our pathway
to growth
We deliver innovative specialty pharmaceuticals that address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anaemia. Our lead product Accrufer® (ferric maltol) is broadly indicated for use
in adults across multiple therapeutics categories.
Investment case
1
Large US defined market
~20 million individuals with anaemia1
13.4 million annual oral iron prescriptions (OTC)
2
FDA approved potential best in class solution
Accrufer®, an FDA approved therapy, oral iron solution with minimal (<5%) gastrointestinal adverse reactions* and discontinuations2
3
Viatris collaborative sales agreement
Increase Accrufer® adoption and revenues
100-person combined sales team to call on 12,000+ HCPs
4
Unmet need
Conventional irons (OTC) have poor tolerability and high discontinuation rates mainly due to gastrointestinal side effects
5
Experienced team
Senior leadership team has extensive US commercial experience building brands and launching new products
6
Strong resources and significant revenue potential
Recent fundraise of US$35.1 million allows potential to cash flow breakeven by year end 2024
US$2.3 billion market opportunity** Patent coverage through to mid-2030s
Adverse reaction based on individual events.
Market opportunity is an estimate only, prepared by Shield and based on a number of assumptions made by Shield.
As estimated by Shield based on a population of c.313 million and the study as set out in Hong Le C, et al. PLoS One. 2016;11(11): e0166635.
Loss for the year of £40.4 million (2021: £19.7 million) after impairment loss of £14.7 million (2021: nil)
Net cash at year end of £2.8 million (2021: £12.1 million)
New convertible shareholder loan for £8.2 million (or US$10.0 million)
Group revenue
£4.5m
(2021: £1.5m)
Operating loss before impairment and R&D expenditure
£24.6m
(2021: £19.5m)
Cash and short-term deposits at year end
£2.8m
(2021: £12.1m)
Operational highlights
Collaborative sales agreement with Viatris for Accrufer® in the US
Exclusive licence agreement with KYE Pharmaceuticals and submission of NDS in Canada
Regulatory pathway and timelines for Accrufer® approval in Republic of Korea
Launch of new corporate brand and website
Extension of shelf-life of Accrufer® to 48 months
Post-period highlights
Equity placing and open offer for £16.4 million, equal to US$20.1 million (net)
Amendment to convertible shareholder loan providing an additional £8.2 million (or US$10.0 million)
Fully funded to support operations through to expected cash flow break even by end of 2024
Strategic report
Strategic report
IFC Investment case
02 At a glance
04 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's joint statement
08 Markets
Business model
Strategy
Key performance indicators
Stakeholder engagement
Our people and culture
Chief Financial Officer's review
Principal risks and uncertainties and risk management
Corporate governance
Board of Directors
Senior executive team
Corporate governance report
Audit and risk report
Directors' remuneration report
Directors' report
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
Financial statements
Independent auditor's report
Consolidated statement
of profit and loss and other comprehensive income
Group balance sheet
Company balance sheet
Group statement of changes in equity
Company statement of changes in equity
Group statement of cash flows
Company statement of cash flows
Notes (forming part of the financial statements)
GlossaryIBC Advisors
For more information on our business and all our latest news and press releases, visit us at:www.shieldtherapeutics.com.
Follow Shield on Twitter @ShieldTx
Shield Therapeutics plc
01
Annual report and accounts 2022
Strategic report
At a glance
Delivering innovation to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of iron deficiency, with or without anaemia
Shield is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), a novel, stable, non-salt-based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency, with or without anaemia.
Shield's proprietary lead product, Accrufer®/Feraccru®, has been approved for use in the US, the EU, the UK, Australia and Switzerland.
The product has patent coverage until the mid-2030s. The Group launched Accrufer® in the US with an exclusive, multi-year collaboration agreement with Viatris Inc. Feraccru®
is commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V.,
that also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive licence agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the development and commercialisation of Accrufer®/Feraccru® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with Korea Pharma Co., Ltd. for the Republic of Korea, and with KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. for Canada.
2022
2023
Corporate history and milestones
Licence Agreement in Canada for Accrufer® with KYE Pharmaceuticals
Execution of convertible shareholder loan of US$10m from AOP Health
Execution of Collaborative Sales Agreement for Accrufer® in US with Viatris
2020
Licence Agreement in China for
Feraccru® with ASK Pharma
2018
Licence Agreement in Europe, Australia
and New Zealand for Feraccru® with Norgine
Completion of Phase III study in CKD (US NDA enabling)
2013
Completion of Phase III study in IBD (EU MAA-enabling)
2010
Commitment by first corporate investor (AOP Health)
Acquisition of ST10 asset from Vitra Pharma
2008
2023
Completion of US$20m (£16m) equity raise
Amendment of convertible shareholder loan to increase balance to US$20m
2021
Completion of US$38m (£27m) equity raise US Launch of Accrufer®
Licence Agreement in Korea for Accrufer® with Korea Pharma
2019
FDA approves Accrufer® for treatment of iron deficiency in adults
2016
Issuance of marketing authorisation for Feraccru® by EMA
Admission to London Stock Exchange's AIM Market
2011
VC funding with investment from W Health (Inventages)
2008
Shield Therapeutics Limited formed and registered in the UK
Strategic collaboration announced with Viatris Inc.
Shield Therapeutics and Viatris sign Collaborative Sales Agreement for Accrufer® in the United States (December 2022)
Strategic
Key terms of agreement include:
Upfront payment: Shield will receive a US$5 million one-time payment
Milestone payments: Viatris will pay Shield a series of sales milestones up to a total of US$30 million, linked to annual net sales ranging from US$100 million to US$250 million
Revenue split and marketing costs: Shield and Viatris will share revenues and marketing expenses following an agreed upon split between them, with Shield retaining a slightly higher percentage of each. Companies will pay for their own respective sales force and related selling costs
We are excited that through our Global Healthcare Gateway® we have become the Partner of Choice® for Shield to support the commercialisation of Accrufer® in the US and thus expand access to those living with iron deficiency. This collaboration is a great opportunity to leverage our commercial capabilities while furthering Viatris' mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life."
Jose Cotarelo
Head of North America, Viatris
report
→ Read more on pages 4 and 5
Global partnerships continue to progress
Deals include upfronts, milestones and double-digit royalties
Shield Therapeutics plc published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:06 UTC.