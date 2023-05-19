Shield Therapeutics : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

Shield is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), a novel, stable, non-salt-based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency, with or without anaemia.

Shield's proprietary lead product, Accrufer®/Feraccru®, has been approved for use in the US, the EU, the UK, Australia and Switzerland.

The product has patent coverage until the mid-2030s. The Group launched Accrufer® in the US with an exclusive, multi-year collaboration agreement with Viatris Inc. Feraccru®

is commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V.,