Shield Therapeutics : Business Update and Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Shield Therapeutics plc ("Shield" or the "Company" or the "Group") Half-year Report Business Update and Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 Accrufer® US total prescriptions quadrupled in H1:2022 compared to H2:2021; Accrufer® net product revenue increased to US$1.5 million in H1:2022; and Completion of $10 million shareholder loan on 1 August 2022 London, UK, 8 September, 2022: Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE: STX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), a novel oral iron therapy differentiated from other conventional irons by its efficacy, well-tolerated formulation, and broad label, reports its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2022 (H1:2022) and provides a business update. July marked the one-year anniversary of the US launch of Accrufer®. Over the last twelve months, Shield has built a high-performance executive leadership team and launch-savvy commercial organisation. The Company has developed and implemented a new US commercial strategy and launch plan, secured broad reimbursement coverage across Commercial and Medicaid segments, substantially increased prescriber awareness and expanded the global Accrufer® opportunity through a series of new, high-value commercial partnerships. Accrufer® prescriptions have accelerated in H1:2022, with growth of 87% achieved during Q2:2022 compared to Q1:2022, which follows an equally strong Q1 growth, all achieved with a small but dedicated commercial team. Altogether, prescriptions have increased by approximately 350% during the H1:2022 compared to H2:2021. Shield continues to focus on three main commercial priorities: increasing awareness of Accrufer®, generating clinical experience and expanding payor coverage. Current Business Update Total US Accrufer® prescriptions increased c. 350% to 11,223 in H1:2022 compared to 2,516 in H2:2021: o Women's health practitioners have written approximately 50% of Accrufer® prescriptions to treat

women with underlying diseases leading to iron deficiency and/or iron deficiency anaemia. This segment is growing rapidly.

o General practitioners represent approximately 45% of Accrufer® prescriptions, with demand continuing to grow in this segment as well.

Total US net revenue from Accrufer® for H1:2022 increased to US$1.5 million compared to US$0.1 million for H2:2021, which was also the first half year following the launch.

1,050 new first time prescribers of Accrufer® during H1:2022, a fivefold increase from January to June 2022, indicating growing awareness and interest by healthcare providers.

100 million or ~40% of eligible lives now have coverage for Accrufer® by US payers across Commercial and Medicaid segments, dramatically expanding access for patients.

c.2,300 Health care providers have been introduced to Accrufer® by participating in Shield-sponsored programmes in H1:2022.

Shield-sponsored programmes in H1:2022. New digital pharmacy partnership initiated with BLINKRx during Q2:2022 with a goal to provide an innovative and modern prescribing experience for physicians and patients.

Phase 3 paediatric study in the US and UK progressing with over 75% of sites active.

New Shield branding logo and updated corporate website introduced.

Positive data from Accrufer® in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (AEGIS-CKD) presented at the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) Assembly in early August by Dr Nelson Kopyt, Clinical Professor, Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine expanding stakeholder commitment.

Feraccru® packs sold by commercial partner, Norgine, in Europe increased by 15% in H1:2022 compared with H1:2021 and by 6% compared with H2:2021. The most notable volume increase incurred in the United Kingdom which now makes up c.20% of the total Feraccru® packs sold by Norgine in Europe. Royalty revenue from Norgine amounted to £0.7 million for H1:2022.

Commercial partner, KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE"), submitted documentation for approval of Accrufer® in the Canadian market in March 2022. Approval is expected mid-2023 and product launch expected by end of 2023.

US$10 million shareholder loan provides funding through to the end of 2022. The Company also continues to engage with various parties in relation to potential financing opportunities and other strategic partnerships in order to maximise the commercial opportunity for Accrufer® and extend its cash runway. Greg Madison, CEO of Shield Therapeutics, stated: "Shield delivered a strong first half of 2022 and executed well across the Company's main commercial priorities. We are increasing awareness, developing new writers, growing prescriptions and expanding payor access, all with a small, motivated commercial footprint in the US. We continue to believe there is tremendous potential to disrupt the iron deficiency market that has lacked innovative new therapies that can offer the efficacy, tolerability and convenience as seen with Accrufer® in our clinical trials to individuals suffering from iron deficiency or iron deficiency anaemia. Based on our interim results and ongoing feedback from target prescribers, we are even more confident today about the potential for Accrufer® to become the oral iron treatment of choice." About Accrufer®/Feraccru® Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol) is a novel, stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency, with or without anemia. Accrufer®/Feraccru® has a novel mechanism of absorption compared to other oral iron therapies and has been shown to be an efficacious and well-tolerated therapy in a range of clinical trials. More information about Accrufer®/Feraccru®, including the product label, can be found at: www.accrufer.comand www.feraccru.com About Shield Therapeutics plc Shield is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol). The Group has launched Accrufer® in the US and Feraccru® is

commercialized in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive license agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the development and commercialization of Accrufer® /Feraccru® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with Korea Pharma Co., Ltd. in the Republic of Korea, and with KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Canada. Accrufer®/Feraccru® has patent coverage until the mid-2030s Accrufer®/Feraccru® are registered trademarks of the Shield Group Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include statements related to the commercial strategy for Accrufer®/Feraccru® These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from management's expectations expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with, the Group's business and results of operations, competition and other market factors. The forward-looking statements made in this press release represent management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, the Group disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Operational Review Commercialisation of Accrufer® / Feraccru® USA Following the US launch of Accrufer® on 1 July 2021, Shield has seen a significant increase in demand during the first six months of 2022 (H1:2022), recording a total of 9,839 prescriptions sold. The average net selling price for an Accrufer® prescription increased c.350% to US$152 in H1:2022 (H2:2021: US$34), reducing the gross-to-net sales price adjustment from 93% to 70%, which is attributable to increased payer coverage from both commercial payers and state-run Medicaid programmes. Overall, Accrufer® now has coverage of more than 100 million lives, significantly increasing access for US patients reported effective 31 December 2021 when coverage included 60 million lives. Europe Feraccru® is commercialised in Europe by our license partner Norgine BV. The product is currently sold in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Nordics. Additionally, Norgine submitted a reimbursement application in Spain earlier this year. The number of Feraccru® packs sold by Norgine in Europe increased by 15% in H1:2022 compared with H1:2021 and by 6% compared with H2:2021. The most notable volume increase incurred in the United Kingdom which is now making up 20% of the total Feraccru® packs sold by Norgine in Europe. Asia In China, our license partner Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("ASK Pharm") completed the PK study and is continuing enrollment into the Phase 3 study in 120 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) patients, which is very similar in design to the study that led to approval by EMA and FDA in Europe and US, respectively. Korea Pharma Co. Ltd. ("Korea Pharma"), which licensed the development and commercialisation rights for the Republic of Korea in August 2021, continues to negotiate the detailed clinical/regulatory pathway for approval with the Korean regulatory authorities. Other markets On 5 January 2022, we announced an exclusive license agreement with KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE") for the development and commercialisation of Accrufer® in Canada. The terms of the agreement include an upfront payment of £0.15 million, a total of £0.85 million in development and sales milestone payments, plus double-digit royalties on net sales of Accrufer®. KYE submitted the New Drug Submission ("NDS") during H1:2022, which was accepted by Health Canada in July 2022. Upon a successful outcome of the regulatory review, expected by mid-2023, we expect KYE to start marketing Accrufer® in Canada by year end 2023. Product development In accordance with regulatory approval for Feraccru®/Accrufer® by the EMA and FDA, respectively, Shield agreed on a Pediatric Investigational Plan (PIP)/Pediatric Development Plan (PDP), both culminating in the conduct of a Phase III study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the product in infants, children and adolescents.