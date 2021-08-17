Shield Therapeutics : Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Shield Therapeutics plc ("Shield" or the "Company" or the "Group") Half-year Report Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Six month period dominated by preparation for launch of Accrufer® in US London, UK, 17 August 2021: Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE: STX), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru®/Accrufer® (ferric maltol), announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Operational Highlights (including post-period end) Accrufer® launched in US on 1 July 2021

51% growth in Feraccru® sales volumes in Europe compared with H2 2020

Chinese authorities confirm regulatory approval pathway for Feraccru® in China

First stage of Feraccru®/Accrufer® paediatric study completed

License deal for development and commercialisation of Accrufer® in Republic of Korea secured (August 2021) Financial Highlights Revenues of £0.5 million (H1 2020: £8.9 million)

Loss for the period of £7.3 million (H1 2020 profit: £3.1 million)

Net cash outflow from operating activities of £8.0 million (H1 2020: £2.0 million inflow)

£27.7 million net proceeds from placing, subscription and open offer in March 2021

Commenting on the interim results, Greg Madison, CEO of Shield, said "The first six months of 2021 have been a truly pivotal and exciting period for Shield which opens up the prospect of substantially greater shareholder value for investors. During the first quarter the Group's US strategy transitioned from an out-licenceapproach to one of launching Accrufer® ourselves in the US, and the successful fundraise in March 2021 provided the financial resources for the launch. In the second quarter a huge amount of planning and implementation was completed which allowed us to launch Accrufer® on 1 July 2021 and I am pleased with progress to date. With Accrufer® now available in the US, and Feraccru® available in Europe, I am excited about the long-termprospects for our product(s) and Shield."

About Shield Therapeutics plc Shield is a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru®/Accrufer® (ferric maltol), a novel, stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency with or without anaemia. Shield's lead product, Feraccru®/Accrufer®, has been approved for use in the United States, European Union, UK, Switzerland and Australia and has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. Accrufer® has been launched in the US in 2021 through a highly experienced sales and marketing team. Feraccru® is being commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has exclusive licence agreements with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the development and commercialisation of Feraccru®/Accrufer® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan; and with KOREA PHARMA CO.,LTD for development and commercialisation in the Republic of Korea. For more information, please visit www.shieldtherapeutics.com.

Operational Review Commercialisation of Feraccru®/Accrufer® USA Accrufer® was launched in the US on 1 July 2021 in line with prior guidance. During the second quarter of 2021, a sales force including 30 sales representatives was recruited and trained and started to contact key prescribers. Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic and the emergence of the delta variant in the US, face-to-face contact with clinicians has been limited in the initial phase of launch. Discussions are ongoing with payers regarding formulary placement of Accrufer® and will continue over the next several months. Europe/Australia Norgine BV is our license partner for commercialisation of Feraccru® in most of Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Having initially been focused on Germany and the UK, Norgine took on responsibility for selling in the Nordic markets during the second half of 2020 (previously undertaken by AOP Orphan) and also launched the product in Belgium and Luxembourg in early 2021. The number of Feraccru® packs sold by Norgine in Europe increased by 51% in H1 2021 compared with H2 2020 and by 57% compared with H1 2020. Norgine continues to focus on driving commercial adoption in countries where Feraccru® has already gained reimbursement while looking to obtain reimbursement in further countries, with a particular focus on the major European markets of France, Italy and Spain. In March 2021, the Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration (the local regulatory authority for medicinal products) registered Feraccru® in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods to treat iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults. China Feraccru® is not yet approved in China. The Chinese regulatory authority (CDE) has approved an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Feraccru® which was submitted by our Chinese licence partner, ASK Pharm, to conduct two studies which CDE has confirmed are sufficient to support a New Drug Application: a 12-week Phase study in 120 Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) patients and a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic study to be conducted in parallel. Clinical supplies have been manufactured and released for the study, and ASK Pharm has started screening patients. The study could be completed by the end of 2022 and marketing approval and product launch could follow by late 2023. On approval, Shield is due to receive an $11.4 million milestone payment from ASK Pharm and tiered royalties of 10% or 15% depending on the level of net sales, and up to US$40 million in milestone payments upon the achievement of specified cumulative sales targets. ASK Pharm will be responsible for all clinical and regulatory costs and activities as well as all manufacturing and distribution costs of goods sold in the territory. Other markets We announced a licence deal on 12 August 2021 with KOREA PHARMA CO. LTD to develop and commercialise Accrufer® in South Korea. The terms of the deal includes an upfront payment of £500,000 and will be entitled to a further £1.5 million on first sale in Korea, 15% royalties and up to £4 million in potential sales milestones. We are also in early discussions with potential partners in several other countries. Product development Shield has agreed a Feraccru®/Accrufer® Paediatric Investigational Plan (PIP)/Pediatric Development Plan (PDP) with the EMA/FDA, respectively, both culminating in the conduct of a study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the product in infants, children and adolescents. The first stages were to develop an age-appropriate formulation suitable for small children and infants and to demonstrate therapeutic equivalence with the adult

capsule formulation. Both these stages were completed satisfactorily in the first half of 2021 and the main study is expected to start recruiting subjects in September 2021. We have also started work on the development of a new formulation of PT20, our development stage phosphate binder. Outlook The outlook for the second six months of 2021 is dominated by the launch of Accrufer® in the US. The focus will be on building awareness among healthcare providers, initiating prescriptions for appropriate patients to generate clinical experience, and extending patient access through negotiations with payer groups. In Europe, Feraccru® sales are expected to continue to grow steadily in Germany, the UK, Scandinavia and Belgium whilst progress is made on pricing and reimbursement in other countries. In China ASK Pharm will start the Phase III study required for approval while Shield will start recruiting patients into the paediatric study.

Financial Review Revenue Revenue in the first six months of 2021 (H1 2021) was £0.5 million (H1 20120: £8.9 million). The £0.5 million revenue arises entirely from royalties from Norgine in respect of sales of Feraccru® in Europe. In H1 2020, £8.7 million came from the upfront payment received from ASK Pharm on entering into the license agreement for the development and commercialisation of Feraccru® in China. The remaining £0.2 million arose from royalties under the Norgine agreement. Cost of sales Cost of sales in H1 2021 amounted to £0.4 million (H1 2020: £1.0 million). The H1 2021 cost of sales comprises manufacturing costs of the packs sold in Europe and the 5% royalty on Norgine's net sales which is payable to Vitra Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Vitra) under the 2010 Asset Purchase Agreement. In H1 2020 the cost of sales of £1.0 million was predominantly a payment to Vitra of 10% of the licence upfront received from ASK Pharm. Vitra was the original owner of the intellectual property underpinning Feraccru® and, under the terms of the 2010 Asset Purchase Agreement, is entitled to receive either a 5% royalty on net sales or 10% of any licence upfront and sales milestones. For the Norgine licence agreement Vitra chose to receive a royalty of 5% of net sales; for the ASK Pharm agreement Vitra opted to receive 10% of the upfront receipt and any subsequent milestones. Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses were £6.1 million in H1 2020 (H1 2020: £4.8 million) of which £1.3 million (H1 2020 £1.3 million) is the amortisation of intangible assets. Excluding amortisation, the underlying costs increased from £3.5 million in H1 2020 to £4.8 million in H1 2021 but the H1 2020 expenses included significant one-off costs related to the China licence transaction and to the resolution of the issues which arose on the AEGIS- H2H study in March 2020. The underlying increase from H1 2020 to H1 2021 is largely due to the pre-launch costs in the US. Research and development In H1 2021, £1.6 million (H1 2020: £0.7 million) development costs were incurred. The increase in H1 2021 is predominantly due the paediatric study. Stage 1 of the paediatric study, during which the child-appropriate suspension formulation was tested for equivalence with the adult capsule was started in H2 2020 and completed in H1 2021. H1 2021 also saw expenditure on the set up of Stage 2 during which subjects will be dosed with the new suspension formulation. The bulk of the H1 2020 costs were incurred on employee and contractor costs, with relatively little external spend. Tax The tax credit of £0.3 million (H1 2020: £0.4 million) comprises the anticipated UK R&D tax credit in respect of the first half of 2021. The H1 2020 tax credit included £0.2 million UK R&D tax credit in respect of the first half of 2020 and a reduction in the prior-year tax charge for Shield TX (Switzerland) AG as a result of the final tax returns being completed (£0.2 million). Loss for the period The loss for H1 2021 was £7.3 million. In H1 2020 a profit of £3.1 million was recorded as a result of the £8.7 million upfront received from ASK Pharm on the signing of the Chinese licence transaction in January 2020. Balance sheet Intangible assets at 30 June 2021 were £26.0 million (31 December 2020: £27.3 million). The components of this are £16.5 million (31 December 2020: £17.4 million) relating to the acquisition costs of PT20, the phosphate binder product in our development portfolio; £8.1 million (31 December 2020: £8.4 million) relating to capitalised Feraccru® development expenditure, and £1.3 million (31 December 2020: £1.4 million) expenditure on strengthening the Group's intellectual property. The reductions in the balances all relate to amortization charged in the period. Inventory at 30 June 2021 amounted to £1.4 million which mainly comprises £1.1 million of raw materials and £0.3 million finished product. The £1.4 million inventory balance at 31 December 2020 was entirely raw materials.

