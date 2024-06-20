London, UK, 20 June 2024: Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE: STX), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated specialty pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency (with or without anaemia), announces the voting results for each resolution set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024. The Board reports that all resolutions were passed: 1 to 10 passed as ordinary resolutions and 11 to 12 passed as special resolutions.

About Iron Deficiency and Accrufer®/Feraccru®

Clinically low iron levels (aka iron deficiency, ID) can cause serious health problems for adults of all ages, across multiple therapeutic areas. Together, ID and ID with anaemia (IDA) affect about 20 million people in the U.S. and represent a $2.3B market opportunity. As the first and only FDA approved oral iron to treat ID/IDA, Accrufer® has the potential to meet an important unmet medical need for both physicians and patients.

Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol) is a novel, stable, non-salt-based oral therapy for adults with ID/IDA. Accrufer®/Feraccru® has a novel mechanism of absorption compared to other oral iron therapies and has been shown to be an efficacious and well-tolerated therapy in a range of clinical trials. More information about Accrufer®/Feraccru®, including the product label, can be found at: www.accrufer.comand www.feraccru.com.

About Shield Therapeutics plc

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anaemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S. with an exclusive, multi-year commercial agreement with Viatris Inc. (Viatris). Outside of the U.S., the Company has licensed the rights to four specialty pharmaceutical companies. Feraccru® is commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V. (Norgine), which also has marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive license agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialisation of Accrufer®/ Feraccru® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan; with Korea Pharma Co., Ltd. for the Republic of Korea (Korea Pharma); and with KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. for Canada. To learn more about Shield Therapeutics, see our website at www.shieldtherapeutics.comor follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Accrufer®/Feraccru® has patent coverage until the mid-2030s.

