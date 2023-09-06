Shield Therapeutics plc is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the commercialization of its oral iron therapy for iron deficiency. The Company's lead product, Feraccru/Accrufer (ferric maltol), is a stable, non-salt-based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency with or without anemia. Ferric maltol is approved in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Switzerland for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults. The Company's subsidiaries include Shield Therapeutics (DE) GmbH, Shield TX (Switzerland) AG, Shield TX (UK) Limited and Shield Therapeutics Inc.