Shield Therapeutics PLC - Gateshead Quays, England-based commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialisation of its oral therapy for iron deficiency - Says it will change reporting currency to US dollars from pound sterling from 2023 results. Says the interim results for the first half of 2023 will include condensed and consolidated US dollar financial information for the period and full-year 2022.
Current stock price: 10.92 pence, up 1.6%
12-month change: down 14%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
