Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shield Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STX   GB00BYV81293

SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC

(STX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shield Therapeutics : US launch of Accrufer® confirmed for July 1, 2021

06/24/2021 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shield Therapeutics plc

("Shield" or the "Company" or the "Group")

US launch of Accrufer® confirmed for July 1, 2021

London, UK, June 24, 2021: Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE: STX), a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru®/Accrufer® (ferric maltol), confirms that, in line with prior guidance, it will launch Accrufer® in the US on July 1, 2021.

Launch stocks of Accrufer® are currently being distributed through the wholesaler channels and will be available to doctors and other prescribers in all parts of the US by July 1, 2021. A sales force including 30 sales representatives has been recruited and trained and will be starting to contact key prescribers during next week.

Greg Madison, CEO of Shield, said "We are pleased to make Accrufer® available to physicians and their patients in the US. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia are significant challenges for millions of patients. Accrufer® represents a novel form of oral iron which offers clinical effectiveness while being well tolerated in clinical trials, and has the potential to be a significant advance for those patients in the US."

For further information please contact:

Shield Therapeutics plc

www.shieldtherapeutics.com

Greg Madison, CEO

+44 (0) 191 511 8500

Hans-Peter Rudolf, CFO

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Peel Hunt LLP

James Steel/Christopher Golden

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Joint Broker

finnCap Ltd

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash/Alice Lane/George Dollemore

Financial PR & IR Advisor

Walbrook PR

+44 (0)20 7933 8780 or shield@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus/Alice Woodings

About Shield Therapeutics plc

Shield is a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru ® /Accrufer ® (ferric maltol), a novel, stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency with or without anaemia.

Shield's lead product, Feraccru®/Accrufer®, has been approved for use in the United States, European Union, UK and Switzerland and has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. The Group plans to launch Accrufer® in the US during 2021 through a highly experienced sales and marketing team. Feraccru® is already being commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive licence agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the development and commercialisation of Feraccru®/Accrufer® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit www.shieldtherapeutics.com. Follow Shield on Twitter @ShieldTx

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include statements related to the commercial strategy for Feraccru®/ Accrufer® These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from management's expectations expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with, the Group's business and results of operations, competition and other market factors. The forward-looking statements made in this press release represent management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, the Group disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Disclaimer

Shield Therapeutics plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC
04:19aSHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : US launch of Accrufer® confirmed for July 1, 2021
PU
06/18SHIELD THERAPEUTICS'  : New CEO Assumes Position
MT
05/28SHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/28SHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : to Appoint New CEO in June; Shares Up 5%
MT
05/26HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : Shield Therapeutics (STX): Accrufer launch on schedule
DJ
05/24SHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : confirms it remains on track to launch Accrufer® in the U..
PU
05/20SHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : confirms it remains on track to launch Accrufer® in the U..
PU
05/18SHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : AEGIS-H2H study results published in Inflammatory Bowel D..
PU
05/18SHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : Starts Trading On OTCQX In US
MT
05/13SHIELD THERAPEUTICS  : 2020 Annual Report and 2021 AGM Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,90 M 9,63 M 9,63 M
Net income 2021 -23,1 M -32,2 M -32,2 M
Net cash 2021 8,20 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Shield Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 55,00 GBX
Average target price 250,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 355%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory P. Madison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans-Peter Rudolf Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Llewellyn-Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Fabiana Lacerca-Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC-11.97%166
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.40%83 591
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.51%69 433
BIONTECH SE181.53%55 429
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.66%54 864
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.66%48 542