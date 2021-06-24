Shield Therapeutics : US launch of Accrufer® confirmed for July 1, 2021

Shield Therapeutics plc

("Shield" or the "Company" or the "Group")

US launch of Accrufer® confirmed for July 1, 2021

London, UK, June 24, 2021: Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE: STX), a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru®/Accrufer® (ferric maltol), confirms that, in line with prior guidance, it will launch Accrufer® in the US on July 1, 2021.

Launch stocks of Accrufer® are currently being distributed through the wholesaler channels and will be available to doctors and other prescribers in all parts of the US by July 1, 2021. A sales force including 30 sales representatives has been recruited and trained and will be starting to contact key prescribers during next week.

Greg Madison, CEO of Shield, said "We are pleased to make Accrufer® available to physicians and their patients in the US. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia are significant challenges for millions of patients. Accrufer® represents a novel form of oral iron which offers clinical effectiveness while being well tolerated in clinical trials, and has the potential to be a significant advance for those patients in the US."

About Shield Therapeutics plc

Shield is a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru ® /Accrufer ® (ferric maltol), a novel, stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency with or without anaemia.

Shield's lead product, Feraccru®/Accrufer®, has been approved for use in the United States, European Union, UK and Switzerland and has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. The Group plans to launch Accrufer® in the US during 2021 through a highly experienced sales and marketing team. Feraccru® is already being commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive licence agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the development and commercialisation of Feraccru®/Accrufer® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit www.shieldtherapeutics.com. Follow Shield on Twitter @ShieldTx