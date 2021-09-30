Shift Technologies : Appoints Experienced Ecommerce Leader Jeff Clementz as President

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that Jeff Clementz, recent SVP, GM of Walmart US Marketplace and Partner Operations, will be appointed as Shift’s President, effective Oct. 1, 2021.



“We are thrilled to welcome such a proven leader with a strong vision and aptitude for execution at this pivotal moment,” said George Arison, Shift’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Jeff’s experience scaling Walmart’s massive ecommerce marketplace business and deep understanding of financial services will be instrumental in helping us drive sustainable growth for years to come.”

“Jeff’s breadth of knowledge and experience across ecommerce, product development, marketing, sales, and operations will help Shift build on our momentum,” said Toby Russell, Shift’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “He has a track record of leadership in operating efficiently, delivering unparalleled value to customers, and doing it with heart. For us, this addition is indicative of Shift’s success, and we are excited to see Jeff’s contribution to the team.”

Clementz brings over twenty years of experience leading global hyper-growth payments and marketplace businesses. For the last six years, he held various leadership roles at Walmart, most recently overseeing its US ecommerce marketplace business as SVP, GM of Marketplace and Partner Operations. Under his leadership, the company became one of the largest digital marketplaces in the US. Prior to Walmart, Clementz spent over a decade at PayPal where he played an instrumental role in the company's global expansion while also reshaping it into a customer-focused organization.

“I am honored to serve as President of this incredible company dedicated to reimagining what the car buying and selling experience can and should look like, and to join an innovative, high growth team,” said Jeff Clementz, incoming President at Shift. “Shift is truly a unique combination of technology, operations, and cost-conscious retail. I’m thrilled to leverage my experience to continue building on Shift’s success.”

