Shift Technologies, Inc.(NasdaqCM:SFT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Shift Technologies, Inc. is a consumer-centric omnichannel retailer transforming the used car industry by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce platform and retail locations to provide a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. The Company's segments include Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment represents retail sales of used vehicles through the Company's e-commerce platform and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicle sales, such as vehicle service contracts, asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. The Wholesale segment represents sales of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler (DTW). Its technology platform provides a seamless consumer experience for buying a car from the search and discover experience on the website to a seamless digitally driven purchase transaction, including financing and vehicle protection products.