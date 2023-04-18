Advanced search
    FOUR   US82452J1097

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

(FOUR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
69.15 USD   -1.54%
08:03aShift4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results and Upcoming Conference Participation
BU
04/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Shift4 Payments to $50 From $35, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
04/14Stephens Initiates Shift4 Payments at Equalweight With $80 Price Target
MT
Shift4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results and Upcoming Conference Participation

04/18/2023 | 08:03am EDT
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter financial results and participation in upcoming investor conferences.

1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

Shift4 will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the first quarter 2023 earnings call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Upcoming Conference Participation

  • May 17, 2023 - Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer, and Tom McCrohan, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York, beginning at approximately 11:00am ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcasted live. Interested parties can join the webcast at this link or from our Investor Relations website here.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.


All news about SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
08:03aShift4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results and Upcoming Conference Participati..
BU
04/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Shift4 Payments to $50 From $35, Maintains Under..
MT
04/14Stephens Initiates Shift4 Payments at Equalweight With $80 Price Target
MT
04/12US Payment Technology Firms Face 'Much Higher Degree of Uncertainty' for Rest of 2023, ..
MT
04/12Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Shift4 Payments to $90 From $77, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
04/12North American Morning Briefing: Traders Await -2-
DJ
04/11SMBC Nikko Upgrades Shift4 Payments to Outperform From Neutral, Raises Price Target to ..
MT
03/29Baltimore Orioles Select Shift4 to Process Payments for all Ballpark Concessions
BU
03/29Baltimore Orioles Select Shift4 to Process Payments for All Ballpark Concessions
CI
03/21Transcript : Shift4 Payments, Inc. Presents at Bank of America’s Electro..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 675 M - -
Net income 2023 124 M - -
Net Debt 2023 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 947 M 3 947 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 62,4%
Technical analysis trends SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 69,15 $
Average target price 82,07 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Isaacman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor Lauber President & Chief Strategy Officer
Nancy J. Disman Chief Financial Officer
Michael Paul Russo Chief Technology Officer
Shashi Varma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.23.64%3 947
FISERV, INC.14.37%72 977
BLOCK, INC.2.15%38 732
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.10.50%28 950
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.91%16 322
EDENRED SE13.44%15 694
