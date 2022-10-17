Shift4 Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results and SkyTab Showcase and Business Update Event

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Monday, November 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the third quarter earnings call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4’s website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

SkyTab Showcase and Business Update Event

Following Shift4’s earnings call the morning of November 7th, company management will host an investor event in New York City from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm showcasing our SkyTab technology platform as well as to provide a business update on our domestic and international growth plans. The event will include a formal presentation, followed by a hands-on demonstration of SkyTab. The presentation portion of the event will be webcast. Additional details regarding the event will be made available shortly.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005275/en/