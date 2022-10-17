Advanced search
    FOUR   US82452J1097

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

(FOUR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
42.53 USD   -6.22%
Shift4 Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results and SkyTab Showcase and Business Update Event
BU
10/06Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Shift4 Payments to $50 From $47, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/05Shift4 Payments, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Shift4 Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results and SkyTab Showcase and Business Update Event

10/17/2022 | 08:09am EDT
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Monday, November 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the third quarter earnings call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4’s website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

SkyTab Showcase and Business Update Event

Following Shift4’s earnings call the morning of November 7th, company management will host an investor event in New York City from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm showcasing our SkyTab technology platform as well as to provide a business update on our domestic and international growth plans. The event will include a formal presentation, followed by a hands-on demonstration of SkyTab. The presentation portion of the event will be webcast. Additional details regarding the event will be made available shortly.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 013 M - -
Net income 2022 38,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 92,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 328 M 2 328 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 58,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 42,53 $
Average target price 60,93 $
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Isaacman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor Lauber President & Chief Strategy Officer
Nancy J. Disman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Paul Russo Chief Technology Officer
Shashi Varma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.-26.58%2 328
FISERV, INC.-9.30%60 210
BLOCK, INC.-68.11%30 728
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-18.58%30 505
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.28%12 547
NEXI S.P.A-39.14%10 881