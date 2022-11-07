Shift4 Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Upcoming Conference Participation

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its third quarter 2022 financial results as part of its 3Q 2022 Shareholder Letter under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website which can be found at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

3Q22 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, November 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the third quarter earnings call, please use this link.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4’s website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

SkyTab Showcase and Business Update Event

The event will begin today, November 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET with a formal presentation. The presentation will provide an overview of the company’s various growth initiatives, including its international expansion and progress within its new verticals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with the company’s SkyTab technology platform throughout the duration of the event. The event is scheduled to conclude at 4:00 pm ET.

The event will be hosted at Convene, a meeting venue located at 151 West 42nd Street in New York City.

If you are interested in joining in person, please RSVP here. Please note that in-person participation is reserved for institutional investors and equity research analysts. Capacity for the event is limited.

The presentation portion of the event will also be livestreamed. You can register for the webcast here using access code “Shift4-2022”.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please feel free to contact investors@shift4.com.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

November 15, 2022 – Taylor Lauber, President and CSO will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference at 8:45 AM Eastern in New York. Mr. Lauber will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

November 16, 2022 – Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at RBC’s Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecomm Conference (TIMT) at 2:35 PM Eastern in New York. Mr. Lauber and Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

November 30, 2022 – Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, and Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at Credit Suisse’s 26th Annual Technology Conference at 4:25 PM Mountain Time in Phoenix, AZ. Isaacman and Lauber will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chat at each respective conference will be webcasted live. Interested parties can find the details for joining the webcasts on our Investor Relations website here: https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

