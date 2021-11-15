Log in
Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

11/15/2021 | 11:43am EST
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

November 16, 2021 - Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Citi FinTech Virtual Conference beginning at 10:30 AM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

November 17, 2021 – Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference beginning at 1:20 PM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Each of the fireside chats at the respective conferences will be webcasted live. Interested parties can access the live webcasts for these events by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.


All news about SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
11:43aShift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
BU
11/12SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/12Shift4 Payments, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/11Credit Suisse Raises Shift4 Payments' PT to $105 from $95 on Better-than-Expected Mediu..
MT
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Shift4 Payments to $81 From $93, Maintains Equal..
MT
11/10Financial Stocks Inching Higher Just Ahead of Wednesday Close
MT
11/10Financial Stocks Edging Higher This Afternoon
MT
11/10Shift4 Payments, Inc. Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2021
CI
11/10Shift4 Payments Posts Q3 Earnings, Revenue Climbs; Shares Gain Premarket
MT
11/10Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter and Investor Field Day Presentation
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 354 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 876 M 3 876 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,6%
Technical analysis trends SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 68,40 $
Average target price 109,56 $
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Isaacman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Herring Chief Financial Officer
Michael Paul Russo Chief Technology Officer
Shashi Varma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Doug Demko Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.-9.28%3 876
SQUARE, INC.4.44%104 848
FISERV, INC.-11.45%66 565
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-38.89%38 195
AFTERPAY LIMITED-1.34%24 748
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.48%19 611