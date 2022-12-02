Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shift4 Payments, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOUR   US82452J1097

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

(FOUR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
49.88 USD   +7.64%
08:04aShift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
BU
11/30Transcript : Shift4 Payments, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-30-2022 04:25 PM
CI
11/17Insider Sell: Shift4 Payments
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

12/02/2022 | 08:04am EST
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in payment processing and commerce technology, today announced management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

December 7, 2022 - Jared Isaacman, CEO, and Nancy Disman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference at 3:00 PM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcasted live and interested parties can access the event by accessing this link or by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

December 8, 2022 – Jared Isaacman, CEO, and Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, will attend the D.A. Davidson FinTech and Payments Spotlight Conference in New York. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. There will be no webcast presentation at this event.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems worldwide. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 001 M - -
Net income 2022 70,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 624 M 2 624 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Shift4 Payments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 46,34 $
Average target price 59,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Isaacman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor Lauber President & Chief Strategy Officer
Nancy J. Disman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Paul Russo Chief Technology Officer
Shashi Varma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.-13.90%2 624
FISERV, INC.1.19%66 272
BLOCK, INC.-57.17%40 531
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-23.41%28 062
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.31%14 470
NEXI S.P.A-39.54%11 365