Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in payment processing and commerce technology, today announced management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

December 7, 2022 - Jared Isaacman, CEO, and Nancy Disman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference at 3:00 PM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcasted live and interested parties can access the event by accessing this link or by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

December 8, 2022 – Jared Isaacman, CEO, and Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, will attend the D.A. Davidson FinTech and Payments Spotlight Conference in New York. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. There will be no webcast presentation at this event.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems worldwide. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005042/en/