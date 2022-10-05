Advanced search
    FOUR   US82452J1097

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

(FOUR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
47.56 USD   +0.15%
04:48pShift4 Appoints Sam Bakhshandehpour to Board of Directors
BU
09/14UBS Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments With Buy Rating, $60 Price Target
MT
09/07Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System
BU
Shift4 Appoints Sam Bakhshandehpour to Board of Directors

10/05/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, today announced the appointment of Sam Bakhshandehpour to the Shift4 Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bakhshandehpour will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005832/en/

Sam Bakhshandehpour (Photo: Business Wire)

Sam Bakhshandehpour (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to welcome Sam to the Shift4 Board,” said Jared Isaacman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4. “We are confident that Sam’s deep experience in the restaurant, hospitality, gaming, and media industries and his strong background in investment banking and mergers and acquisitions will prove enormously valuable to our strategic growth ambitions.”

Mr. Bakhshandehpour is the President and Board Member of José Andrés’ (JA) restaurant and media company. JA's platform spans 30+ restaurants across 9 markets globally and multiple cuisines, including the 2-Michelin starred Minibar, and numerous Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants. Mr. Bakhshandehpour also runs José Andrés Media division (JAM) which produces food-related cultural content across scripted and unscripted film and television, books, podcasts, and digital content. JAM also houses numerous global partnerships and a consumer products platform.

Previously, Mr. Bakhshandehpour served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of sbe Entertainment, a private equity backed hotel, restaurant and nightlife company with over 80 properties globally. He began his career on Wall Street with J.P. Morgan Securities running the Global Casino and West Coast Real Estate & Lodging Investment Banking practice focused on mergers & acquisitions and capital raising. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

Mr. Bakhshandehpour expands the breadth of expertise of the Board which currently consists of three other independent directors: Jonathan Halkyard, Christopher Cruz, and Karen Roter Davis.

About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 010 M - -
Net income 2022 38,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 104x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 600 M 2 600 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 743
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Shift4 Payments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,49 $
Average target price 60,93 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Isaacman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor Lauber President & Chief Strategy Officer
Nancy J. Disman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Paul Russo Chief Technology Officer
Shashi Varma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.-18.02%2 600
FISERV, INC.-4.88%63 146
BLOCK, INC.-61.36%37 184
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-14.08%32 192
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.82%14 135
NEXI S.P.A-36.38%11 632