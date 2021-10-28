Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shift4 Payments, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOUR   US82452J1097

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

(FOUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shift4 October Business Update

10/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that October payment volume is up over 80% versus the similar period a year ago, and active merchant counts are up over 25% for the same period. While this record performance is strong across all core markets, the sports and entertainment vertical is particularly strong, with over 80 venues and sports teams adopting Shift4 software and payment services during the past several months.

Despite constrained supply chains around the world, Shift4 has been able to support this growth through a wide variety of payment devices, with over 40 PCI validated devices using Shift4’s proprietary encryption. Possessing so many unique hardware certifications is central to Shift4’s integrated payment strategy: it has afforded the company significant optionality in order to meet current and anticipated demand without any disruption.

“We look forward to sharing details on our strong performance during our Investor Field Day on November 10th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,” said Jared Isaacman, Shift4 CEO. “In addition to continued progress across our core markets, we’ve got some very exciting wins in new verticals, including the most significant TAM expansion initiative yet. We are excited to share more details on these notable wins, product and market updates as well as to set expectations for the year ahead.”

The Investor Field Day event will follow the release of Shift4’s third quarter results earlier that morning. Additional information regarding our quarterly earnings release and Investor Field Day event can be found on our Investor Relations website.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
01:01pShift4 October Business Update
BU
10/20SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
BU
09/18TESLA : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely
RE
09/18AMAZON COM : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew set for splashdow..
RE
09/16SpaceX launch lights up night sky in Florida
RE
09/16SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew to orbit
RE
09/15SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit
RE
09/15JARED ISAACMAN : Stock Futures Tick Up After Market Pullback
DJ
09/14SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : SpaceX's Inspiration4 civilian crew hopes mission will inspire world
AQ
09/13EXPLAINER : 4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 381 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -409x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 931 M 3 931 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shift4 Payments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 71,93 $
Average target price 109,44 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jared Isaacman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Herring Chief Financial Officer
Michael Paul Russo Chief Technology Officer
Shashi Varma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Doug Demko Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.-4.60%3 931
SQUARE, INC.16.26%116 844
FISERV, INC.-3.53%65 446
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-33.09%42 338
AFTERPAY LIMITED7.47%27 653
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.71%21 701