Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shift4 Payments, Inc.    FOUR

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

(FOUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shift4 Payments : Announces Closing of Offering of $690.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

12/07/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced the completion of the previously announced offering of $690.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), which amount includes the exercise in full by the initial purchasers of their option to purchase an additional $90.0 million Notes. The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Shift4 and will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes were offered in a private offering that was exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes or any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes or any such shares, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers of the Notes were made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Shift4 Payments:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
04:21pSHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
04:16pSHIFT4 PAYMENTS : Announces Closing of Offering of $690.0 Million of Convertible..
BU
04:07pSHIFT4 PAYMENTS : to Participate in Goldman Sachs' 2020 US Financial Services Co..
BU
12/03SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
12/03SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stoc..
BU
12/03SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million o..
BU
11/30SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : Announces Convertible Notes Offering
BU
11/30SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
11/11SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : to Participate in Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Con..
BU
11/06SHIFT4 PAYMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 786 M - -
Net income 2020 -91,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 96,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -55,2x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 2 824 M 2 824 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shift4 Payments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 63,67 $
Last Close Price 62,55 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jared Isaacman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Herring Chief Financial Officer
Donald Isaacman Director
Christopher Cruz Director
Andrew Frey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.0.00%2 824
SQUARE, INC.232.72%93 862
FISERV, INC.1.30%78 528
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.59%59 888
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.84%22 356
AFTERPAY LIMITED229.92%20 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ