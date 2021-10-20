Shift4 Payments : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Management will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 10, 2021) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live through Shift4 Payments’ investor relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

Investor Field Day Following Earnings

Following Shift4’s earnings call the morning of November 10th, company management will host an Investor Field Day event at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders from 12:00 – 3:00 PM ET. The event will include a formal presentation, beginning at 12:00 ET, followed by a facility tour and 1-on-1 meetings with company executives. The presentation portion of the event will be webcast. Additional details regarding the event will be made available shortly.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. Shift4 securely processes billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

