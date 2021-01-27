Shift4 Payments : Launches Shift4Shop eCommerce Solution

Shift4 Rebrands Its 3dcart eCommerce Platform and Announces Innovative New Pricing Model

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it is rebranding its eCommerce platform as Shift4Shop. The company also announced an innovative new pricing model that provides its premium eCommerce services at no charge when merchants use the company’s payment processing solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005257/en/

Shift4Shop, previously known as 3dcart and acquired by Shift4 in November 2020, is a feature-rich eCommerce platform serving businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across the globe. The company provides everything a business needs to build a secure eCommerce website and start selling products or services online. This turnkey eCommerce experience includes a robust website builder, product and order management, customer marketing tools and more. Customers can choose from dozens of professionally designed, industry-specific templates, all of which are mobile-friendly, SEO-optimized and highly customizable. The platform encompasses hundreds of best-in-class features including social media marketing, SEO tools, and an expansive marketplace ecosystem of third-party developers, experts and affiliates.

Similar solutions from competitors can cost nearly $300 or more per month, but Shift4Shop has upended the traditional tiered billing model and will offer all of the platform’s premium features at no cost when Shift4’s payment solution is used. This unique pricing approach eliminates a sizeable expense for eCommerce merchants, providing a meaningful boost to their bottom line.

“Shift4Shop will provide a key component of our commerce ecosystem as we continue building a unified platform across geographic borders and industry verticals,” said Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman. “We have completely reimagined the eCommerce pricing model in a way that we believe will be incredibly beneficial to our customers and extremely disruptive to the competition. We aren’t just offering a free trial or a basic entry-level account — we are providing a truly premium solution at no cost. This is a game-changer for the eCommerce industry.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Shift4Shop

Shift4Shop is a feature-rich eCommerce platform serving businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across the globe. Offering an unmatched free eCommerce solution, the company provides everything you need to start — and grow — your business online. This turnkey eCommerce experience includes powerful tools to help businesses succeed — a robust website builder, product and order management, customer marketing tools and more. Customers can choose from dozens of professionally designed, industry-specific templates, all of which are mobile-friendly, SEO-optimized and highly customizable. The platform encompasses hundreds of best-in-class features including social media marketing, SEO, and an expansive marketplace ecosystem of third-party developers, experts and affiliates. Visit shift4shop.com to get started.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005257/en/