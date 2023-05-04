Shift4 Payments : Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter

We just wrapped up what was a reasonably strong quarter. I am especially proud that we have established new quarterly records for volume, gross revenue less network fees, and free cash flow. Simply put, we achieved these results by executing & winning share in a large addressable market. Additionally, we completed a small but important acquisition, and advanced many of our organic initiatives. As a result, we are positively revising our 2023 guidance. Considering we were anticipating a more challenging economic climate, it's hard not to be cautiously optimistic.

More specifically, in Q1 2023 we grew our end-to-end volume, gross revenue, and gross revenue less network fees 66%, 36%, and 34%, respectively versus the comparable period a year ago. The majority of our growth continues to come from our high growth core, which represents restaurants and hotels. This past quarter also benefited from our new verticals, especially Sports & Entertainment including ticketing, as well as Travel, Gaming and our strategic enterprise relationships. Our average customer size has increased 230% over the last 3 years and we now serve approximately 50 enterprise merchants that process in excess of $100 million a year in payments and over 70 on our gateway that we are working on converting to our end-to-end offering.

This quarter, we added several new signature merchants including a mega resort in Arizona called VAI, as well as the Chicago White Sox, Washington Commanders, and two large Las Vegas properties that we are not permitted to disclose. Additionally, we signed an agreement with Six Flags theme parks to use our software and payment technology for their food and beverage operations. Keep in mind, we also get excited when we renew and expand our relationship with existing merchants. For example, we renewed & expanded our agreements with two major undisclosed hospitality operators. We now have a hunting license to promote SkyTab POS across hundreds of hotel properties, and will deploy our VenueNext mobile software in the other resort operator.

The Shift4 story is about more than moving the top line. We have been EBITDA positive for nearly 20 years and self-funded through our first 15 years in business. This past quarter, we generated net income of $20.4 million versus a net loss of ($13.2) million a year ago, and we increased our Adjusted EBITDA 102% over the similar period. Considering how quickly we are generating cash and deleveraging, the Board has authorized a $250 million share buyback program. Although there are clearly other capital allocation priorities as well.

The expanding profitability profile of the company is being driven by our move upmarket to enterprise merchants as well as the largely direct-sales approach we have taken with our new SkyTab POS program. Additionally, we remain very disciplined with the goal of keeping expenses & headcount as flat as possible exiting 2022. To sustain our growth, we fully expect to upgrade talent throughout the year, we just don't plan to add to it.