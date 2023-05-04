Shift4 Payments : Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter

Safe Harbor Statement and Forward-Looking Information
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Shift4 Payments, Inc.'s ("our", the "Company" or "Shift4") expectations regarding new customers; acquisitions and other transactions, including of our sales partners and their residual streams, and our ability to close said transactions on the timeline we expect or at all; our plans and agreements regarding future payment processing commitments; our expectations with respect to economic recovery; our stock price; and anticipated financial performance, including our financial outlook for fiscal year 2023 and future periods. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to differentiate ourselves from our competitors and compete effectively; our ability to anticipate and respond to changing industry trends and merchant and consumer needs; our ability to continue making acquisitions of businesses or assets; our
ability to continue to expand our market share or expand into new markets; our reliance on third-party vendors to provide products and services; our ability to integrate our services and products with operating systems, devices, software and web browsers; our ability to maintain merchant and software partner relationships and strategic partnerships; the effects of global economic, political and other conditions, including inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, on consumer, business and government spending; our compliance with governmental regulation and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection and information security, and consumer protection laws; our ability to establish, maintain and enforce effective risk management policies and procedures; our ability to protect our systems and data from continually evolving cybersecurity risks, security breaches and other technological risks; potential harm caused by software defects, computer viruses and development delays; the effect of degradation of the quality of the products and services we offer; potential harm caused by increased customer attrition; potential harm caused by fraud by merchants or others; potential harm caused by damage to our reputation or brands; our ability to recruit, retain and develop qualified personnel; our reliance on a single or limited number of suppliers; the effects of seasonality and volatility on our operating results; the effect of various legal
proceedings; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations; our ability to protect, enforce and defend our intellectual property rights; our ability to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; our compliance with laws, regulations and enforcement activities that affect our industry; our dependence on distributions from Shift4 Payments, LLC to pay our taxes and expenses, including payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement; the significant influence Rook has over us, including control over decisions that require the approval of stockholders; and the potential impact of any future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. These and other important factors are described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
We use supplemental measures of our performance which are derived from our consolidated financial information but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: gross revenue less network fees, which includes interchange and assessment fees; adjusted net income; adjusted net income per share; free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow; earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate; and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Gross revenue less network fees represents a key performance metric that management uses to measure changes in the mix and value derived from our customer base as we continue to execute our strategy to expand our reach to serve larger, complex merchants. Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) adjusted for certain non-cash and other nonrecurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, such as acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, revaluation of contingent liabilities, unrealized gain on investments in securities, change in TRA liability, equity-based compensation expense, and other nonrecurring items.
Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA further adjusted for certain non- cash and other nonrecurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations.
These adjustments include acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, revaluation of contingent liabilities, unrealized gain on investments in securities, change in TRA liability, equity-based compensation expense, and other nonrecurring items. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for non-discretionary capital expenditures.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents free cash flow further adjusted for certain transactions that are not indicative of future operating cash flows, including settlement activity, which represents the change in our settlement obligation, which fluctuated based on volumes and calendar timing, acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, the impact of timing of annual performance bonuses, other nonrecurring expenses, and nonrecurring strategic capital expenditures that are not indicative of ongoing activities. We believe Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available to invest in the business, to repurchase stock and to make strategic decisions. We believe this supplemental information enhances shareholders' ability to evaluate the Company's performance. The Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate is calculated as Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The non- GAAP financial measures are not meant to be
considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, gross revenue less network fees, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, free cash flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in Appendix - Financial Information. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow for 2023 to net cash provided by operating activities, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, without unreasonable efforts. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. In addition, key performance indicators include end-to-end payment volume, spread and margin. End-to-end payment volume is defined as the total dollar amount of payments that we deliver for settlement on behalf of our merchants. Included in end-to-end volume are dollars routed via our international payments platform and alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrency and stock donations, plus volume we route to one or more third party merchant acquirers on behalf of strategic enterprise merchant relationships, translated to U.S. dollars. This volume does not include volume processed through our legacy gateway-only offering. Spread represents the average yield Shift4 earns on the average end-to-end payment volume processed for a given period after network fees. Spread is calculated as payments-based revenue less gateway revenue and network fees for a given period divided by the end-to-end payment volume processed for the similar period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by gross revenue less network fees.
Dear Shareholders,
We just wrapped up what was a reasonably strong quarter. I am especially proud that we have established new quarterly records for volume, gross revenue less network fees, and free cash flow. Simply put, we achieved these results by executing & winning share in a large addressable market. Additionally, we completed a small but important acquisition, and advanced many of our organic initiatives. As a result, we are positively revising our 2023 guidance. Considering we were anticipating a more challenging economic climate, it's hard not to be cautiously optimistic.
More specifically, in Q1 2023 we grew our end-to-end volume, gross revenue, and gross revenue less network fees 66%, 36%, and 34%, respectively versus the comparable period a year ago. The majority of our growth continues to come from our high growth core, which represents restaurants and hotels. This past quarter also benefited from our new verticals, especially Sports & Entertainment including ticketing, as well as Travel, Gaming and our strategic enterprise relationships. Our average customer size has increased 230% over the last 3 years and we now serve approximately 50 enterprise merchants that process in excess of $100 million a year in payments and over 70 on our gateway that we are working on converting to our end-to-end offering.
This quarter, we added several new signature merchants including a mega resort in Arizona called VAI, as well as the Chicago White Sox, Washington Commanders, and two large Las Vegas properties that we are not permitted to disclose. Additionally, we signed an agreement with Six Flags theme parks to use our software and payment technology for their food and beverage operations. Keep in mind, we also get excited when we renew and expand our relationship with existing merchants. For example, we renewed & expanded our agreements with two major undisclosed hospitality operators. We now have a hunting license to promote SkyTab POS across hundreds of hotel properties, and will deploy our VenueNext mobile software in the other resort operator.
The Shift4 story is about more than moving the top line. We have been EBITDA positive for nearly 20 years and self-funded through our first 15 years in business. This past quarter, we generated net income of $20.4 million versus a net loss of ($13.2) million a year ago, and we increased our Adjusted EBITDA 102% over the similar period. Considering how quickly we are generating cash and deleveraging, the Board has authorized a $250 million share buyback program. Although there are clearly other capital allocation priorities as well.
The expanding profitability profile of the company is being driven by our move upmarket to enterprise merchants as well as the largely direct-sales approach we have taken with our new SkyTab POS program. Additionally, we remain very disciplined with the goal of keeping expenses & headcount as flat as possible exiting 2022. To sustain our growth, we fully expect to upgrade talent throughout the year, we just don't plan to add to it.
As mentioned above, consumer spending largely exceeded our expectations. Like others have reported, we did see a bit of a moderation in March. Some have attributed this to the short-lived banking crisis, others to lower tax refunds. While it is possible that this moderation was an anomaly, we are not ignoring it with respect to our upwardly revised guidance. It is worth highlighting, that as we diversify into new verticals, restaurants no longer represent the majority of the volume we process, but still represent the highest take rates.
Alongside a great team, I have personally always enjoyed the challenge of building and growing a business. You can tell we are not afraid of the challenge; we went public June 5th 2020 during the earliest months of the pandemic. We have battled through industry disruptors, two recessions, a pandemic, social and political unrest, red hot inflation, rising interest rates, a banking crisis and more than our fair share of unsubstantiated critics. After 24 years in business, I can't help but think that the more we are tested and the more we battle, the stronger, wiser and more effective we become.
As always, I welcome all your feedback, including business opportunities, areas of improvement and general suggestions. Please don't hesitate to contact me directly.
Boldly Forward,
Jared Isaacman
CEO jared@shift4.com
Performance Highlights
Q1
First Quarter 2023
+66% YoY
+78% YoY
+34% YoY
$20M
• $89M
PAYMENT VOLUME
GROSS PROFIT
LESS NETWORK
NET INCOME
+102% YoY
Q1 END-TO-END
GROSS REVENUE
FEES(A)
ADJUSTED EBITDA(A)
End-to-endpayment volume of $22.3 billion during Q1 2023, up 66% from Q1 2022.
Gross revenue of $547.0 million, up 36% from Q1 2022.
Gross profit of $138.2 million, up 78% from Q1 2022.
Gross revenue less network fees of $200.0 million, up 34% from Q1 2022.
Net income for Q1 2023 was $20.4 million. Net income per class A and C share was $0.26 and $0.24 on a basic and diluted basis, respectively. Adjusted net income for Q1 2023 was $44.4 million, or $0.51 per class A and C share on a diluted basis.(A)(B)
EBITDA of $64.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $89.3 million for Q1 2023, up 269% and 102% YoY, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 45% for Q1 2023.(A)
Q1 End-to-End Payment Volume
($BILLION)
$22.3
48%
CAGR
Q1 2023 E2E
$13.4
payment
volumes were
478% (C)
$8.0
of Q1 2019 levels
$4.7
$6.1
Q1-19Q1-20Q1-21Q1-22
Q1-23
Net Income (Loss) & Adjusted EBITDA(A)
($MILLION)
Gross Profit & Gross Revenue Less Network Fees(A)
($MILLION)
Gross Profit: 4-Year CAGR 39%
Gross Revenue Less Network Fees: 4-Year CAGR 32%
$200.0
$148.8
$79.1
$97.5
$66.3
$138.2
$77.6
$37.3
$43.4
$47.3
Q1-19
Q1-20
Q1-21
Q1-22
Q1-23
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities & Adjusted Free Cash Flow(A)
($MILLION)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
$139.5 $79.4
$65.1
$40.0
$30.8$27.2$44.8 $56.7 $58.3 $18.5
Q1-22Q2-22Q3-22Q4-22Q1-23
For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the relevant tables in "Appendix - Financial Information" of this document.
Adjusted net income per share for Q1 2023 is calculated using total shares of 86.4 million, which includes weighted average Class A, Class B and Class C shares of 55.2 million, 25.5 million, and 2.3 million, respectively, of which the Class B and Class C shares are exchangeable/convertible into shares of Class A common stock, and 3.4 million unvested Restricted Stock Units as of March 31, 2023, for which new Class A shares will be issued upon vesting.
Represents volume expressed as a percentage of the comparable 2019 amounts.