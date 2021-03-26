Log in
Shift4 Payments : Adds Six New Integration Partners to Marketplace

Marketplace Enables Shift4 Customers to Seamlessly Add New Functionality to their POS System, Enhancing Shift4’s Commerce Ecosystem and Value Proposition

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced the addition of six new integration partners into the company’s Marketplace. These integrations enable Shift4 customers to seamlessly add new features and capabilities directly into their point-of-sale (POS) system, enhancing the company’s value proposition by delivering a central hub for all business management tools.

As part of the company’s end-to-end ecosystem, Shift4’s Marketplace connects restaurants and other businesses with numerous third-party applications, including solutions for online ordering, online reservations, employee scheduling, accounting, loyalty, marketing, and more. These solutions are typically offered with special pricing exclusive to Shift4 customers and utilize data from the POS system for a fully integrated experience.

The new additions to Shift4’s Marketplace include solutions for scheduling, inventory and restaurant management:

  • OpenSimSim – OpenSimSim is an employee scheduling and time clock solution to help businesses reduce labor costs, communicate more effectively with their staff, and stay labor compliant.
  • Sling – Sling is an employee scheduling, time clock, and communication tool that improves the efficiency of labor management tasks.
  • BarVision – BarVision is a liquor monitoring solution that helps bars add more revenue, deliver a consistent customer experience, and sell more profitable drinks.
  • Craftable - Craftable is an inventory management platform that connects purchasing, recipes, inventory, and sales using POS data to help operators drive profit.
  • Orca Inventory – Orca offers a fully integrated management software for restaurants that automates the inventory and ordering processes.
  • Yellow Dog Software – Yellow Dog is an inventory management system that works seamlessly with the POS system to track inventory and control costs.

These new partners join the existing list of Shift4 Marketplace integrations that includes Uber Eats, DoorDash, Mailchimp, and many more.

“Shift4 strives to deliver a unified commerce ecosystem that extends beyond payment processing to include a wide range of valuable services for our customers,” said Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman. “This approach simplifies operations for our clients and reinforces our one-stop-shop value proposition. With the newest additions to our Marketplace, we have further established why our end-to-end payment solution is the best value in the industry.”

For more information, visit shift4.com/marketplace.

About Shift4

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.


© Business Wire 2021
