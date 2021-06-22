Log in
    FOUR   US82452J1097

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

(FOUR)
  Report
Shift4 Payments : Surpasses $1 Billion in Weekly End-to-End Processing Volume

06/22/2021 | 08:33am EDT
Marking one-year anniversary of IPO, Shift4 celebrates its first week of $1 billion in end-to-end payment volume

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in weekly end-to-end payment processing volume for the first time in the company’s history.

Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman states, “This is an exciting milestone for Shift4, especially as we celebrate the one-year anniversary of our IPO. Our first billion-dollar year was 2004, which we thought was a pretty big deal at the time. To achieve $1 billion of end-to-end volume in a week represents a compound annual growth rate of over 26% for the last 17 years. It is a testament to the resiliency of Shift4’s value proposition, which has enabled us continue adding new customers throughout economic cycles: in both the best and most challenging of times.”

Early in the pandemic, Shift4 launched Shift4Cares.com to raise funds for merchants and to provide transaction data for news outlets, businesses, and government agencies to assess the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also published regular press releases sharing insights into these volume trends.

With most segments of Shift4’s merchant base now experiencing recovery from the pandemic, the company has begun to transition the Shift4Cares initiative from a data resource and gift card program into a full-fledged corporate social responsibility (CSR) program and merchant support resource. Shift4 will continue providing periodic updates on this program, but will discontinue daily and monthly updates as of the end of Q2 2021.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 281 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 197 M 5 197 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,7%
Shift4 Payments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 101,55 $
Last Close Price 100,51 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jared Isaacman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Herring Chief Financial Officer
Michael Paul Russo Chief Technology Officer
Shashi Varma Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Doug Demko Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.33.30%5 197
SQUARE, INC.7.47%106 506
FISERV, INC.-4.72%72 338
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.09%57 177
AFTERPAY LIMITED-3.05%25 550
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.60%21 921