Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ShiftPixy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIXY   US82452L3024

SHIFTPIXY, INC.

(PIXY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
6.010 USD   -24.69%
06:10aShiftpixy : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:03aShiftpixy, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17ShiftPixy Labs Announces Development of Mobile Food Ordering Apps That Elevate Customer Engagement with Cutting-Edge Technology
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ShiftPixy : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement - Form 8-K

02/21/2023 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Document

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 31, 2023

SHIFTPIXY, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Wyoming 47-4211438
(State of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
13450 W. Sunrise Blvd., Suite 650
Sunrise, FL
 33233
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(888) 798-9100
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Commission File No. 001-37954
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on
which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share PIXY The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 8.01. Other Events.
As previously reported, on January 31, 2023, ShiftPixy, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an At Market Issuance sales agreement, with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Agent,"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through the Agent (the "Offering"), up to $8,187,827 in shares of its common stock. Any shares offered and sold in the Offering will be issued pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269477) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 31, 2023 (the "Registration Statement") and declared effective by the SEC on February 13, 2023, and the prospectus supplement relating to the Offering filed with the SEC on January 31, 2023.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the shares, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the shares in any state or country in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or country.

The opinion of the Company's legal counsel, Bailey, Stock, Harmon, Cottam, Lopez LLP, regarding the validity of the shares is filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto. This opinion is also filed with reference to, and is hereby incorporated by reference into, the Registration Statement.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibit Number Description
5.1
Opinion of Bailey, Stock, Harmon, Cottam, Lopez LLP
23.1
Consent of Bailey, Stock, Harmon, Cottam, Lopez LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)


SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the registrant and in the capacities and on the date indicated.
SHIFTPIXY, INC.
Date: May 17, 2021 By: /s/ Scott W. Absher
Scott W. Absher
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Attachments

Disclaimer

ShiftPixy Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 11:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHIFTPIXY, INC.
06:10aShiftpixy : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:03aShiftpixy, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17ShiftPixy Labs Announces Development of Mobile Food Ordering Apps That Elevate Customer..
BU
02/17ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces the Development of Ordering Apps Designed to Elevate Customer..
CI
02/15ShiftPixy Provides Video Detailing “Fast Fill” Recruiting Technology
BU
02/15ShiftPixy, Inc. Provides Video Detailing “Fast Fill” Recruiting Technology
CI
02/09SHIFTPIXY, INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation.
AQ
02/01ShiftPixy Files $100 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
01/23SHIFTPIXY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
01/23ShiftPixy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,1 M 58,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 75,8x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,95x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart SHIFTPIXY, INC.
Duration : Period :
ShiftPixy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIFTPIXY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott W. Absher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Doug Moss Chief Technology Officer
Amanda Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Weaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFTPIXY, INC.-71.31%58
RANDSTAD N.V.3.76%11 537
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC11.63%8 732
ADECCO GROUP AG14.77%6 251
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.24%4 759
MANPOWERGROUP INC.6.00%4 465