    PIXY   US82452L3024

SHIFTPIXY, INC.

(PIXY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:53 2023-04-04 pm EDT
4.160 USD   -5.67%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

ShiftPixy Expands on How Fast Fill Technology Works to Solve Part-Time Labor Shortages

04/05/2023 | 08:32am EDT
ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Miami-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today expanded on how its Fast Fill technology works. Designed to meet the needs of the modern workforce, by leveraging the power of mobile devices ShiftPixy is able to connect with the new part-time workers where they are – on their smartphones.

For an overview of Fast Fill, please view this video.

In today’s world of work, businesses dependent on part-time labor are facing a major “people problem” – they can’t seem to find enough workers. Traditional methods of attracting and retaining employees have lost efficacy, and employers are struggling to adapt on their own to the changing job market landscape.

According to studies, 94% of consumers look for local information on their smartphones, and 90% of those audiences take action as a result. This is where today’s part-time worker lives and is fully engaged. By meeting workers where they are, ShiftPixy is at their fingertips and uniquely adapted to filter part-time opportunities directly to this workforce, introducing them to suitable work opportunities and moving them through a start-work process that is simple, personal, and friction-free.

“Today’s part-time worker is smartphone addicted, and we understand that to solve the new ‘people problem’ we need to meet them where they are,” said Scott Absher, Co-Founder and CEO of ShiftPixy. “The ShiftPixy Fast Fill technology allows us to do just that, and we are excited to bring this innovative solution to our clients. ShiftPixy’s Fast Fill technology streamlines the process of finding, hiring and onboarding the right candidates, allowing businesses to focus on growing their bottom line.”

“Traditional methods of attracting and retaining employees are no longer effective,” continued Absher. “If you are trying to solve the new people problem with the same old tools, you will be disappointed. ShiftPixy’s Fast Fill technology offers a solution that is innovative, effective, and meets the needs of the modern workforce.”

ShiftPixy is committed to providing its clients with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive and dynamic job market. With its new Fast Fill technology, the Company is leading the way in connecting businesses with the new part-time worker and helping them to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s more than 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the anticipated closing date of the private placement and the anticipated filing and effectiveness date for a registration statement related to the resale of the common shares and common shares underlying warrants from the private placement. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of the Company, could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of the Company’s business model; the Company’s ability to execute its vision and growth strategy; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients; the Company’s ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect the Company’s business and its ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into its business model, as necessary; the Company’s ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect its business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; the Company’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its periodic and current reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of the Company, is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” subsection of the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com/financial-information/sec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, the Company is alerting investors and other members of the general public that the Company will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in the Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SHIFTPIXY, INC.
08:32aShiftPixy Expands on How Fast Fill Technology Works to Solve Part-Time Labor Shortages
BU
03/23AI to Accelerate Human Capital Engagement – ShiftPixy's High Value AI Use Case
BU
03/09SHIFTPIXY, INC. Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/09SHIFTPIXY, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/08Shiftpixy, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statement..
AQ
03/07ShiftPixy Selects Allied Sports to Promote Digital Food Brands
MT
03/07ShiftPixy Announces Partnership with Allied Sports
BU
03/06Ascendiant Capital Initiates ShiftPixy at Buy With $6 Price Target
MT
03/02ShiftPixy Announces Integration of OpenAI Technologies into Quelliv's Ask Dr. A Chatbot
BU
02/27ShiftPixy Leverages OpenAI/ChatGPT to Streamline Recruiting and Staffing Opportunity Ma..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on SHIFTPIXY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 40,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart SHIFTPIXY, INC.
Duration : Period :
ShiftPixy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIFTPIXY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Managers and Directors
Scott W. Absher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Beck Chief Financial Officer
Doug Moss Chief Technology Officer
Amanda Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Weaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFTPIXY, INC.-80.14%40
RANDSTAD N.V.-9.59%10 309
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC4.94%8 208
ADECCO GROUP AG6.86%5 993
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.41%4 628
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-1.87%4 073
