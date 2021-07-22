Log in
    PIXY   US82452L2034

SHIFTPIXY, INC.

(PIXY)
ShiftPixy : Finding the Best App for Restaurant Jobs in the Gig Economy

07/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Finding the Best App for Restaurant Jobs in the Gig Economy

Jul 22, 2021

In today's economy, finding a job can be difficult. If you're like many job seekers, you're looking for a position that's stable, but flexible. Being an independent contractor can help, but while gig workers enjoy plenty of flexibility, they rarely have stability.

This is where technology has come into play, with some tech companies starting to help people post jobs and find job opportunities more easily. If you're looking to use an app to find restaurant jobs in the modern workplace, here are a few tips to help you find the best app for restaurant jobs.

Tip 1: Know What Type of Job You're Interested in and Eligible For

The first step is to make sure you're looking for the right kind of job. Different restaurant jobs have different requirements; a cook job, bartender job, and server job will all have prerequisites they're looking for you to meet. You need to know not only which jobs you're interested in, but also which jobs you're capable of doing.

Knowing your personal interest in the restaurant industry can help you get jobs that will advance your restaurant career.

You should also think about what types of locations you're most interested in serving. Do you want to be one of the line cooks at a fast-paced barbecue joint, or are you interested in working as a waiter at upscale restaurants?

Before you start looking for a job in the restaurant industry, it's a good idea to get your food handling license, so potential employers know you're serious about wanting to work at a restaurant. This helps you learn about safe food handling regardless of where you end up working. Your employer may give you extra training, but as a freelancer, knowing how to manage food and beverage work is best.

Tip 2: Browse Through Various Apps and Research All of Them

There's more than one app out there trying to help job seekers and restaurant managers find each other. Looking through these options in the app store will give you a bit more information regarding what's common in this area of the restaurant industry.

When looking into a restaurant staffing app, make sure you research what restaurants and employees like and dislike about the app. Also, see what the apps allow you to do, as well as any requirements the app asks for before you can join.

Most mobile app options also have a website, so check out the company's website yourself before making a choice.

Tip 3. See What Extra Benefits the App Might Provide

Some apps are trying to draw gig workers in by offering additional employee benefits alongside any benefits the employer might provide. The major downside for freelancers is that most job opportunities aren't required to provide benefits, so they don't offer them. Full-time restaurant staff might receive health insurance, for example, but freelancing line cooks probably don't.

In some situations, the answer may be to have these apps offer the benefits that the restaurant doesn't. The restaurant isn't just paying for labor costs; it's also paying for the convenience of the service, which may provide enough revenue for the app to provide its workers with extra benefits. However, these benefits will vary from app to app.

Tip 4. Understand What Each Party Is Getting out of the App

Finally, make sure you know what everyone's getting out of the app to utilize it best. The restaurant owner, for example, is going to get something different than the restaurant managers, and the restaurant staff will get their own benefits that the owners of the mobile app won't get.

This is how the process works, but knowing more about each element will help you choose the right app.

For example, if the mobile app isn't charging you a fee to sign up, they still need to make their revenue somehow. Are they getting it from the restaurant owner? Are they getting it from your paycheck once you do get a job? Are they getting it from advertisers?

The app should be transparent about its revenue process and it should benefit all parties involved, from the restaurant kitchen to the gig workers.

Find The Best App For Restaurant Jobs

As you can see, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to a staffing app for the restaurant industry. However, these apps are becoming more popular, largely due to the growth of the gig economy overall.

If you're interested in becoming a part of the restaurant staff of a nearby business, consider getting your food handling license and picking up one of these mobile apps. It could be the best option for someone who's looking for a gig job, whether or not you end up having a recurring interest in the restaurant industry.

Find out more! Are you an operator? Go here>>>
Are you looking for work? Go here>>>

Disclaimer

ShiftPixy Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
