ShiftPixy, Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was USD 3.77 million compared to USD 5.27 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.55 million compared to USD 5.42 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 25.13 compared to USD 33.21 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 25.13 compared to USD 33.21 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 25.13 compared to USD 333.72 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share was USD 25.13 compared to USD 333.72 a year ago.