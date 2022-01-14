Log in
    PIXY   US82452L2034

SHIFTPIXY, INC.

(PIXY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/14 04:00:01 pm
1.29 USD   +22.86%
SHIFTPIXY : Xbrl q1 2022
PU
Top Premarket Gainers
MT
ShiftPixy to Particpate in the Wolfe Consumer Growth Conference
BU
ShiftPixy : XBRL Q1 2022

01/14/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Cover

Cover - shares

3 Months Ended

Nov. 30, 2021

Jan. 14, 2022

Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Nov. 30, 2021
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-37954
Entity Registrant Name SHIFTPIXY, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code WY
Entity Tax Identification Number 47-4211438
Entity Address, Address Line One 501 Brickell Key Drive
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 300
Entity Address, City or Town Miami
Entity Address, State or Province FL
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 33131
City Area Code 888
Local Phone Number 798-9100
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
Trading Symbol PIXY
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Small Business true
Entity Ex Transition Period false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 28,713,099
Entity Central Index Key 0001675634
Amendment Flag false
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q1
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2022
Current Fiscal Year End Date --08-31

Disclaimer

ShiftPixy Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 30,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
Scott W. Absher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Domonic J. Carney Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Doug Moss Chief Technology Officer
Amanda Murphy Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth W. Weaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIFTPIXY, INC.-10.26%30
RANDSTAD N.V.3.30%13 084
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.40%12 299
ADECCO GROUP AG4.72%9 318
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.44%6 315
MANPOWERGROUP INC.6.74%5 802