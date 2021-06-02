ShiftPixy : 7 Quotes for Restaurant Opening From Famous People

No one ever expects that restaurant opening is easy, but there are certain 'secrets to success' that can feel nigh impossible to learn about when you open a restaurant startup in today's gig economy.

You may see other people tackling their restaurants and wonder how they were ever able to make it to the point where they're at. However, with a bit of advice, tools, and honest feedback, you can succeed.

Here are a few famous quotes that can help you move forward with your restaurant.

Nothing goes perfectly, especially when you're opening a restaurant. - Bobby Flay

One of the most important things to remember in this list of quotes and sayings is this gem from Bobby Flay. You should never, ever expect your restaurant opening to go perfectly because you're invariably going to be disappointed.

Chances are, on the first night of your grand opening you're going to be stressed out, worried, terrified, and you're going to mess something up. Remember that this opening is going to be one of your restaurant's greatest challenges, and move on.

Most people who open restaurants will fail, because they lack the fundamental understanding of restaurant math. Either they think they're superstar cooks or they think they're superstar hosts. They do it for ego. - Joe Bastianich

Joe Bastianich has always been a bit of a controversial figure for his no-holds-barred approach to everything. Some people love the honesty, while some people hate the brusque nature of his words.

However, it's hard to debate this point about the restaurant business. Never overestimate your own abilities. Whether you're opening pizza restaurants or you're creating extremely fancy French cuisine, stay humble in all things - especially considering that restaurants and restaurant jobs will continue to be popular even into the future of a post-pandemic world.

In an avant-garde cooking restaurant, it's the experience. That's the difference. - Ferran Adrià

Understanding why someone wants to visit one restaurant startup over another can be difficult, especially when it comes to more modern cooking styles that can be very expensive and offer less food.

However, this quote by Ferran Adrià, considered one of the best chefs in the world, gives you a bit of insight into why someone might choose one restaurant over another. Even if you're not in the avant-garde world, you might want to look into creating an experience for your restaurant visitors.

I think as a moral question, restaurant workers should get paid more. Very few restaurant workers could even dream of eating in the restaurants they work in. - Anthony Bourdain

This is a crucial thing to pay attention to as you construct your business plan for your restaurant. Anthony Bourdain is one of many famous authors that have drawn attention to the plight of many restaurant workers, who often don't make a living wage.

Though it might not result in quite as much profit for you, paying your workers fairly will make them appreciate you more, which is a good way to increase your restaurant's quality.

Although the skills aren't hard to learn, finding the happiness and finding the satisfaction and finding fulfillment in continuously serving somebody else something good to eat, is what makes a really good restaurant. - Mario Batali

With this inspirational quote, Mario Batali asserts something new about a restaurant's greatest challenges. Here he is insisting that cooking is not difficult, but being a restauranteur is.

In essence, he's saying that you need to be dedicated enough to utilize industry intel, advice, and tools to understand why you're interested in managing a restaurant. You want to run your restaurant for fulfillment because your customers will sense it if you don't feel a desire to run the restaurant.

Running a restaurant is something you have to be working at each and every day; it's not a foregone conclusion that you're a chef. - Gordon Ramsay

In this quote of the day, Gordon Ramsay, one of the most well-known celebrity chefs on television, discusses the importance of working on your restaurant every single day.

You should never slack off just because you feel like you've 'made it.' Continue taking these honest opinions from real chefs seriously, and don't stop thinking about how important it is to maintain and improve your skills at all times.

I learned from my first restaurant: Make customers happy, make sure the customer comes back again. And automatically, success has followed me. - Nobu Matsuhisa

Nobu Matsuhisa is one of the most well-known chefs in the world. He's known for Japanese/Peru fusion cuisine, and he's received a variety of awards for it over the years. This food quote lets you know how he did it.

In his opinion, the path to success is to make sure the customer comes back, not just that the customer enjoys their time. You need to make sure you have a repeat visitor every time.

These motivational quotes aren't always easy to accept, but they're important to remember. Many of these food quotes are crucial if you're planning to open a restaurant anytime soon.

From reminding you of exactly the reasons why most restaurants fail, to providing you with tips to get better, these famous quotes can help you overcome many of your restaurant's greatest challenges. That makes them priceless for any aspiring restauranteur.