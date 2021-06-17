ShiftPixy : What Does a Gig Job Mean, Anyway?

The 'gig' is up when it comes to gig work. It used to be a term associated with musicians or artists working a gig. But the gig job meaning has come a long way in the last few years. Everywhere you turn, someone is working a side job or hustle. Everyone needs some extra moola, right?!

Well, a gig job not only can give you an influx of cash, but it can also offer you some serious benefits. Before we dive into the pros of gig work, let's look at the meaning and who thrives in gig worker jobs.

Well, let's first look at a job vs. gig. A job is something you go to five days a week. It has the impression of being boring, and well, a lot of work. The definition of a gig is a 'job' you do as a one-off activity for a set fee. Think of project-based workers or freelancers. Other titles given to gig employees are independent workers or temporary workers.

But it doesn't matter what you call them, the gig job meaning is simple- flexible and temporary gigs you perform for a set amount of time and then the job is over. The work can be anything from working the line at a restaurant to technical writing for a large company.

The gig could take you 30 minutes or a few months. The beauty of gig workforce jobs is that the sky is the limit for job opportunities, especially in the restaurant industry. And with less stigma since everyone seems to be diving into the gig economy.

Understanding the gig economy is easy once you know how it works. The first thing you do is join a gig app like ShiftPixy to connect you with regular gigs. In fact, the whole gig economy started with apps looking for reliable human capital at a click of a button.

Once you sign up, you can pick and choose the gigs you want. Then you get to work. Depending on the app, you're paid immediately or within a set time frame. When the gig job is up, you're now free to pursue another gig.

The gig economy worker is everything from delivery drivers to software development engineers. According to the Gig Economy Data Hub, one in four people in the U.S. workforce are gig workers. In the global gig economy, the United Kingdom has about 6 million workers participating and India has 4 million.

Around the world, gig work is increasingly taking up a bigger piece of the economic pie. In a nutshell, gig workers are everywhere, and below is a sampling of the types of gig jobs, including:

Computer science jobs

English language instructors

Cloud computing jobs

Graphic design projects

Information technology jobs

Business management jobs

Business administration job

technical writer jobs

Restaurant jobs

Delivery drivers

Freelance writers

But if the job you love didn't make the list, don't worry. There's a gig job and online gig app for everyone interested in diving into the gig economy.

So, you're wondering what the pros are of leaving a full-time job for temporary work. Well, that's a good question, and one asked by workers and employers. The quick answer is that it offers a work-life balance we so desperately need.

Work-life balance definitely needs to come with flexibility and freedom. A full-time job doesn't necessarily offer you these desired benefits. When working full-time for the 'man', you have to show up on time, day in and day out. A gig job is over when it's done. Sure, you have to show up on time, but you choose what jobs you take and when.

You have the freedom to work any time you want, from any location. Of course, this depends on the type of job, but the beauty of gig work is that it's flexible. If you love cooking in the summers but prefer a more extended vacation to ski in the winter, well, gig work may be the answer.

Or you simply want to pick up extra work to pay for that vacation, you can. A gig job means flexibility and freedom-something in a short commodity when you commit to a company.

How many times have you wondered about all the career paths you could have taken? A freelance job allows you to earn money and try out different kinds of jobs.

If you're in the restaurant industry, you can work at various food establishments to expand your skills. Gig work is never dull.

You've heard it before- full-time employees have health care, paid time off, and other perks. Well, what you don't hear is that some gig apps like ShiftPixy come with access to health insurance and other benefits usually associated with full-time work.

As the gig economy evolves, so do the gig companies. And, really, they aren't all equal. One benefit of a gig job is that it could come with some of the same benefits as full-time employment.

Wouldn't you like to stop googling how to deal with a bad boss? Well, gig jobs mean you have many different bosses, and the main one is yourself. Once you clock out, the gig is up.

You decide who you work for and when. There's no performance review to sign off on. If you have a micromanager, forget about it. You can say see you later!

Find a gig mobile app you trust. The sharing economy is the new temp agency with a twist. Independent contractors need to sign up with ShiftPixy to get started. It only takes a few minutes to complete the onboarding process.

The gig platform is easy to use and partners with restaurants and other businesses around the country. You're paid directly from the app, so you don't have to piece together paychecks from various gigs. Plus, the work is steady and comes with some of the same benefits of working full time.

You'll experience the real gig job meaning - flexibility and freedom at a tap of the finger!