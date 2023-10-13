SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of occupational safety and health protection equipment. The Company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of various occupational safety and health protection equipment such as respiratory protective equipment with electric fans, dust masks, gas masks, air supply masks, self-contained respirators, evacuation and rescue products, protective clothing, protective gloves, soundproof protective equipment, protective glasses, N95 masks and other products. The Company is also engaged in the agency sale of self-contained respirators, as well as the maintenance, inspection and repair of various protective equipment.