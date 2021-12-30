Log in
    5608   TW0005608004

SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.

(5608)
Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the Company's full receipt of cash capital increase in 2021 and the record date of capital increase

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 16:14:07
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's full receipt of cash
capital increase in 2021 and the record date of capital
increase
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Company name:SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None
5.Cause of occurrence:The announcement was made according to ��Regulations
Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Securities Issuers��.
(1)The Company has issued 50,000,000 new ordinary shares at NT$32.8 per
   share and the aggregated amount is NT$1,640,000,000 which has been fully
   collected.
(2)The record date is set on December 30, 2021.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The estimated listing date of new shares is January 5, 2022.

Disclaimer

Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
