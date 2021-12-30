Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the Company's full receipt of cash capital increase in 2021 and the record date of capital increase

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30 2.Company name:SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None 5.Cause of occurrence:The announcement was made according to ��Regulations Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Securities Issuers��. (1)The Company has issued 50,000,000 new ordinary shares at NT$32.8 per share and the aggregated amount is NT$1,640,000,000 which has been fully collected. (2)The record date is set on December 30, 2021. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The estimated listing date of new shares is January 5, 2022.