Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the Company's full receipt of cash capital increase in 2021 and the record date of capital increase
12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
16:14:07
Subject
Announcement of the Company's full receipt of cash
capital increase in 2021 and the record date of capital
increase
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
2.Company name:SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None
5.Cause of occurrence:The announcement was made according to ��Regulations
Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Securities Issuers��.
(1)The Company has issued 50,000,000 new ordinary shares at NT$32.8 per
share and the aggregated amount is NT$1,640,000,000 which has been fully
collected.
(2)The record date is set on December 30, 2021.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The estimated listing date of new shares is January 5, 2022.
Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.