Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the change of accounting firm and CPA on behalf of its subsidiary Dancewoods Hotels

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution (Date of occurrence of the event):2022/07/28 2.Name of the original accounting firm:Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited 3.Name of the original CPA 1:Lin, Shu-Wan 4.Name of the original CPA 2:Nil 5.Name of the new accounting firm:KPMG 6.Name of the new CPA 1:Tseng, Kuo-Yang 7.Name of the new CPA 2:Nil 8.Reason for the replacement: Implement corporate governance and maintain the independence of the accountant's audit and visa due to business and operational management needs. 9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment: The company has decided to terminate the appointment. 10.The date the company notified or was notified by the CPA about the termination:2022/07/28 11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major internal control improvement matters in financial report that have been filed or are being prepared n the last 2 fiscal years:Nil 12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or suggestions? (If so, please specify.):Nil 13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):Not applicable 14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:Yes 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil