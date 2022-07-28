Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the change of accounting firm and CPA on behalf of its subsidiary Dancewoods Hotels
07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
16:40:47
Subject
Announcement of the change of accounting firm
and CPA on behalf of its subsidiary Dancewoods Hotels
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 7
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2022/07/28
2.Name of the original accounting firm:Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Lin, Shu-Wan
4.Name of the original CPA 2:Nil
5.Name of the new accounting firm:KPMG
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Tseng, Kuo-Yang
7.Name of the new CPA 2:Nil
8.Reason for the replacement:
Implement corporate governance and maintain the independence of the
accountant's audit and visa due to business and operational management
needs.
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:
The company has decided to terminate the appointment.
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination:2022/07/28
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years:Nil
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):Nil
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):Not applicable
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:Yes
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
