  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shih Wei Navigation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5608   TW0005608004

SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.

(5608)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
31.75 TWD   +1.60%
04:48aSHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Announcement of the change of accounting firm and CPA on behalf of its subsidiary Dancewoods Hotels
PU
06/30SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Announcement of cash capital increase and issuance of new shares on behalf of its subsidiary DONG LIEN
PU
06/30SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Announces Board resolution on capital increase through issuance of new shares.
PU
Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the change of accounting firm and CPA on behalf of its subsidiary Dancewoods Hotels

07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 16:40:47
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of accounting firm
and CPA on behalf of its subsidiary Dancewoods Hotels
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 7
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2022/07/28
2.Name of the original accounting firm:Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Lin, Shu-Wan
4.Name of the original CPA 2:Nil
5.Name of the new accounting firm:KPMG
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Tseng, Kuo-Yang
7.Name of the new CPA 2:Nil
8.Reason for the replacement:
 Implement corporate governance and maintain the independence of the
 accountant's audit and visa due to business and operational management
 needs.
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:
 The company has decided to terminate the appointment.
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination:2022/07/28
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years:Nil
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
 and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):Nil
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):Not applicable
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:Yes
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 524 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 10 454 M 349 M 349 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 68,9%
Technical analysis trends SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,75 TWD
Average target price 56,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Ying Lang Chou Chief Executive Officer
Ying Zhang Zhang Chairman
Jen-Chung Huang Independent Director
Qing Wei Zhan Independent Director
Xiu Hua Tu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-29.76%349
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-34.04%16 597
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-20.40%5 613
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.17.07%2 725
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA25.00%2 716
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-46.32%1 502