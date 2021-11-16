Log in
    5608   TW0005608004

SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.

(5608)
Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial information for October 2021.

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/16 Time of announcement 14:52:58
Subject 
 Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial
information for October 2021.
Date of events 2021/11/16 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/16
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, the company announces
the unaudited consolidated financial information of October 2021.
3.Financial information date:October 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):2895143
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):9144
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1098759
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1125388
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):
Other receivable-subsidiaries:4437(Parent Company Only Unaudited
financial statements)
Other payables-subsidiaries:1805590(Parent Company Only Unaudited
financial statements)
12.Countermeasures:N/A
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 671 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
Net income 2020 -912 M -32,9 M -32,9 M
Net Debt 2020 17 226 M 621 M 621 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 925 M 429 M 430 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
EV / Sales 2020 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shih Wei Navigation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying Lang Chou Chief Executive Officer
Ying Zhang Zhang Chairman
Jen-Chung Huang Independent Director
Qing Wei Zhan Independent Director
Xiu Hua Tu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.228.46%429
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.175.18%21 221
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 954
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-6.71%2 707
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA102.67%2 344
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED188.75%1 965