Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial information for October 2021.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/16 2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, the company announces the unaudited consolidated financial information of October 2021. 3.Financial information date:October 2021 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):2895143 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):9144 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1098759 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1125388 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000): Other receivable-subsidiaries:4437(Parent Company Only Unaudited financial statements) Other payables-subsidiaries:1805590(Parent Company Only Unaudited financial statements) 12.Countermeasures:N/A 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A