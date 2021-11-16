Shih Wei Navigation : Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial information for October 2021.
11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/16
Time of announcement
14:52:58
Subject
Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial
information for October 2021.
Date of events
2021/11/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/16
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the request by TWSE, the company announces
the unaudited consolidated financial information of October 2021.
3.Financial information date:October 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):2895143
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):9144
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):1098759
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1125388
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):
Other receivable-subsidiaries:4437(Parent Company Only Unaudited
financial statements)
Other payables-subsidiaries:1805590(Parent Company Only Unaudited
financial statements)
12.Countermeasures:N/A
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
